And this is to go even further beyond!

NISA is bringing a Disgaea game to the Switch first, dood.

Disgaea 6 has been announced for Switch with a summer 2021 release. The main character Zed is a zombie who gets stronger every time he dies, and the game promises damage into the quadrillions and a max level of 99,999,999.

A Nintendo Switch Online trial of Disgaea 5 Complete will also be available from Sept 23-29.