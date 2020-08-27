Other News From The Partner Showcase

We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
by Donald Theriault - September 17, 2020, 10:40 am EDT
Total comments: 1 Source: Nintendo

A quick rundown of some quick hits

The other titles shown off in today's Partner Showcase video:

  • Sniper Elite 4, set in World War 2, will be available this holiday season from Rebellion.
  • A new trailer for Rune Factory 5 was shown, also advising of a 2021 release date.
  • Empire of Sin showed the character creator in a trailer, but no release date was given.
  • Balan Wonderworld, the Yuji Naka-helmed 3D platformer from Square, secured a March 26, 2021 release date.
  • The physical version of PGA 2K21 will be available for Switch on September 25.

Stratos3 hours ago

Does anyone else get a Mischief Maker vibe from Balan Wonderland?

