Other News From The Partner Showcase

A quick rundown of some quick hits
The other titles shown off in today's Partner Showcase video:
- Sniper Elite 4, set in World War 2, will be available this holiday season from Rebellion.
- A new trailer for Rune Factory 5 was shown, also advising of a 2021 release date.
- Empire of Sin showed the character creator in a trailer, but no release date was given.
- Balan Wonderworld, the Yuji Naka-helmed 3D platformer from Square, secured a March 26, 2021 release date.
- The physical version of PGA 2K21 will be available for Switch on September 25.