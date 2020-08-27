Ori And The Will Of The Wisps, The Long Dark, Hades All Launching Today

GIVE ME ALL YOUR SHADOWDROPS.
Each Partner Showcase has a shaodwdrop, but today's has gone even further beyond.
Three different games will be available today:
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps from Moon Studios, the sequel to Ori and the Blind Forest that launched on Xbox One and PC in March, will be available along with a collector's edition physical release of the two Ori games from iam8bit.
- Hades, Supergiant's roguelike announced in last month's Indie World, drops today as well
- Winter survival title The Long Dark is the final title to be available today.