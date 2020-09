Let's face it: there is no way we were going into a Tokyo Game Show without an upcoming Monster Hunter.

Monster Hunter is heading to Switch again in a big way.

Monster Hunter Rise will launch on Switch exclusively on March 26, as announced in the Partner Showcase. Hunters will have to stop monsters from rampaging and will be able to grapple anywhere in the environment.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, a sequel to the 2017 3DS release, will follow next summer.