Nintendo Downloads - August 26, 2021

I would quote this week's major protagonist but Travis Touchdown would prevent us from keeping this space rated E.

Travis touches down one more time on the Switch this week as the world's leading assassin takes his act to SPAAAAAAAAAACE in the week's major release, No More Heroes III. The game voted too hot for Treehouse drops Friday, but if you're looking for something with just as much murder but want to take it slow, may we recommend King's Bounty II on Tuesday.

Or perhaps if you would like to keep the profanity to yourself, you can check out the week's non-retail releases headlined by not one but TWO different Spelunky. Other titles that might be familiar are the finally-releasing Hoa, the environmentally conscious Baldo, or metal detection title The Magnificent Trufflepigs.

And with a post-tropical storm headed right for my neck of the woods as of press time, I'll just say that Trails into Reverie is hitting the Switch in Japan this week and dip.

North America

Switch Retail

No More Heroes 3 (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

King's Bounty II ($59.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Baldo: The Guardian Owls ($24.99/$33.24)

Garden Paws ($24.99/$29.99)

Hermitage: Strange Case Files ($19.99/$26.59)

Secret Neighbor ($19.99/$26.59)

Spelunky 2 ($19.99/$26.59)

Murder Mystery Machine ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask ($17.99/$24.99: Tuesday)

Have a Blast ($17.99/$23.9)

Off The Road Unleashed ($15.99/$21.99)

Hoa ($14.99/$19.94: Tuesday)

May's Mysteries: The Secrets of Dragonville ($14.99/$19.94)

Wildbus ($12.99/$17.00)

The Magnificient Trufflepigs ($11.99/$13.49)

Adventure Field 4 ($9.99/$13.29: Sunday)

Spelunky ($9.99/$13.29)

Inked: A Tale of Love ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)

Cape's Escape Game: 3rd Room ($9.80/not releasing)

Dark Thrones ($8.99/$11.96)

Witch Hunter ($8.99/$11.96)

Shape Suitable ($8.99/not releasing)

Titans Black Ops ($6.99/$8.90)

Pretty Girls Panic! ($5.99/$7.99)

Hammer 2 Reloaded ($5.99/$7.99: Friday)

One-Eyed Lee and the Dinner Party ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Orbibot ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Night Flight ($4.99/$6.64: Monday)

Magnus Failure ($3.99/$5.31: Monday)

Green Phoenix ($3.49/$3.98)

Instant Farmer ($2.99/$3.99)

Highlights: Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair and The Gardens Between are both 75% off until September 9. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

King's Bounty II (€59.99/£54.99: Tuesday)

No More Heroes 3 (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Baldo: The Guardian Owls (€24.99/£22.49)

Garden Paws (€20.99/£18.89)

Murder Mystery Machine (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Secret Neighbor (€19.99/£17.99)

Spelunky 2 (€19.99/£17.99)

Off The Road Unleashed (€15.99/£14.99)

Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask (€14.99/£13.49: Monday)

Have a Blast (€14.99/£13.49)

May's Mysteries: The Secrets of Dragonville (€14.99/£13.49)

Wildbus (€11.99/£10.79)

Spelunky (€9.99/£8.99)

Adventure Field 4 (€8.59/£7.69: Sunday)

Dark Thrones (€7.99/£7.19)

Eternal Hope (€7.99/£7.19)

Witch Hunter (€7.99/£7.19)

Titans Black Ops (€7.99/£6.99)

Hammer 2 Reloaded (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

Pretty Girls Panic! (€5.99/£5.49)

One-Eyed Lee and the Dinner Party (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Orbibot (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Night Flight (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Green Phoenix (€2.99/£2.99)

Instant Farmer (€2.99/£2.69)

Japan

Kami-sama no You na Kimi e (¥8360)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie (¥7678)

No More Heroes 3 (¥7480: Friday)

King's Bounty II (¥7150: Tuesday)

Hakuoki Shinkai Dawn Record (¥6930)

Kakenuke Seishun Sparking (¥6270)

Destroy All Humans (¥4780)

Override 2: Super Mecha League (¥3180)

Summer in Mara (¥2570)

Secret Neighbor (¥2199)

Phantom Brave (¥2178)

Soul Nomad and the World Eater (¥2178)

May's Mysteries: The Secrets of Dragonville (¥1750)

Totally Reliable Delivery Service (¥1600)

Wildbus (¥1500)

Our Flick Erasers - New Semester (¥1450)

Dark Thrones (¥1040)

Witch Hunter (¥1040)

Shape Suitable (¥990)

Cape's Escape Game: 3rd Room (¥980)

Puzzles for Toddlers & Kids: Animals, Cars and more (¥800)

Pretty Girls Panic! (¥600)

Domestic Market Car Racing (¥530)