There's no getting off this train.

Turnip Boy is looking to add some more charges to his tax evasion arraignment.

The April-launching adventure will launch an update a week from today which will include support for the "Limitless Line" free DLC. Available after completing the game, the Limitless Line is an endless dungeon with randomly generated areas.

Rewards for reaching milestones in the Line include special "Trinkets" that boost Turnip Boy in the main game.