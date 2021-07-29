Doom News: Slayers Collection, Ancient Gods Part II

Some news from the perpetual state of Nintendo (or so the rest of the internet would have you believe).

In addition to Quake's launch, a couple of Doom-related announcements for the Switch went down today at the opening day of the digital QuakeCon.

After being spotted with a retail listing earlier today, the Doom Slayers Collection is now available on Switch. Priced at US$34.99/C$46.99, the collection contains Doom (1993), Doom II, Doom 3, Doom 64, and Doom (2016) in one package: for comparison, Doom (2016) is regularly priced at US$39.99 and the other games range from $4.99 to $9.99. The retail package, according to sources, will have Doom (2016) on the cart and codes for the four classic games: whether this will include the multiplayer for 2016 that is otherwise a separate download has not been disclosed.

Additionally, the second part of The Ancient Gods DLC for Doom Eternal was confirmed for a release on August 26. The first part launched June 15 as a shadowdrop during the Nintendo Direct, and the pass is currently on sale until August 24.