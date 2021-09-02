Nintendo Downloads - September 2, 2021

A lot of old school this week, though some of it will repeat next week.

In what I thought would be an incredibly quiet week before checking the Canadian game list and then re-checking the US one, it was surprisingly difficult to come up with a main game - NIS America's classics collection (containing Soul Nomad and Phantom Brave) put up a brave front, but we'll give the win to the Digital Deluxe version of Sonic Colors Ultimate hitting this Friday. (You can probably guess what next's week headliner is already.) Other possibilities include Partner Showcase veteran Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions, and indie hits Kitaria Fables and KeyWe (get it, because it's a pair of kiwi delivering mail...)

This week in Disclaimer Corner: Puzzle specialists Draknek (A Monster's Expedition) have a trio of their catalogue titles hitting this week, and contributor Syrenne McNulty was involved in getting them to Switch: the games are A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build, Cosmic Express, and Sokobond. (In other friend of the site news, Nathan Fouts's Mommy's Best Games also drops Weapon of Choice DX.)

Japan sees a lot of ports, and a game that if I'm remembering it correctly would be right at home on the Vita.

North America

Switch Retail

Sonic Colors: Ultimate (Digital Deluxe) (US$44.99/C$59.99: Friday)

Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol. 1 ($39.99/$53.19: Tuesday)

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions ($39.99/$53.19: Friday)

Switch eShop

Rustler ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Apsulov ($29.99/$39.89)

KeyWe ($24.99/$33.24: Tuesday)

Angel's Punishment ($24.99/$29.99: Friday)

Kitaria Fables ($19.99/$26.59)

Lamentum ($15.99/$20.99: Tuesday)

Armed Emeth ($14.99/$20.99)

The Magister ($14.99/$19.94)

Farmers Co-op: Out of this World ($12.99/$17.28)

Funny Farm Animal Jigsaw Puzzle Game for Kids And Toddlers ($12.99/$17.28)

Extreme Car Driver ($11.99/$15.95: Friday)

MiniGolf Tour ($10.99/$13.29)

CRASH: Autodrive ($9.99: Tuesday)

Galaxy Squad ($9.99/$13.29: Wednesday)

A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build ($9.99/$13.29)

Animal Puzzle - Preschool Learning Game For Kids And Toddlers ($9.99/$13.29)

Cosmic Express ($9.99/$13.29)

Sokobond ($9.99/$13.29)

Golf Club Wasteland ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)

A Night at the Races ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

White Girl ($8.85/$11.69)

Block Puzzle ($5.99/$7.99: Friday)

Weapon of Choice DX ($5.99/$7.97)

Virtuous Racing ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Alveole ($4.99/$6.64: Wednesday)

Ravva and the Cyclops Curse ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

Pipau - Bauble Quest ($3.99/$4.99: Friday)

BOT.vinnik Chess ($2.99/$3.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Street Fighter games are on sale until Saturday, and Humble Games-published titles (Ikenfell, Slay the Spire) are on sale until the 10th. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Sonic Colors: Ultimate (Digital Deluxe) (€44.99/£39.99: Friday)

Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol. 1 (€39.99/£35.99: Friday)

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions (€34.99/£31.49: Friday)

Switch eShop

Instant Sports: Paradise (€34.99/£31.49: Wednesday)

Apsulov (€29.99/£26.89)

Rustler (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

Angel's Punishment (€24.99/£24.99: Friday)

KeyWe (€24.99/£19.99: Tuesday)

Kitaria Fables (€19.99/£19.99)

Lamentum (€15.99/£13.99: Tuesday)

Armed Emeth (€14.99/£13.49)

The Magister (€14.99/£13.49)

Endless Fables: Shadow Within (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Funny Farm Animal Jigsaw Puzzle Game for Kids And Toddlers (€12.99/£11.69)

Extreme Car Driver (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)

MiniGolf Tour (€10.99/£9.89)

Farmers Co-op: Out of this World (€10.89/£9.79)

CRASH: Autodrive (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Animal Puzzle - Preschool Learning Game For Kids And Toddlers (€9.99/£8.99)

A Night at the Races (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Golf Club Wasteland (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Galaxy Squad (€8.49/£7.69: Wednesday)

A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build (€8.19/£7.39)

Cosmic Express (€8.19/£7.39)

Sokobond (€8.19/£7.39)

Luna's Fishing Garden (€7.99/£7.19)

White Girl (€7.59/£6.79)

Weapon of Choice DX (€5.99/£5.39)

Block Puzzle (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Virtuous Racing (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Alveole (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Ravva and the Cyclops Curse (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Pipau - Bauble Quest (€3.49/£3.49: Friday)

BOT.vinnik Chess (€2.99/£2.69)

Japan

Demon Gaze Extra (¥6980)

Port Royale 4 (¥6578)

KeyWe (¥4708)

Kitaria Fables (¥1980)

Monster Harvest (¥1980)

Lamentum (¥1790)

Funny Farm Animal Jigsaw Puzzle Game for Kids And Toddlers (¥1684)

Farmers Co-op: Out of this World (¥1425)

Armed Emeth (¥1320)

A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build (¥1100)

Cosmic Express (¥1100)

Sokobond (¥1100)

A Night at the Races (¥1000)

White Girl (¥980)

Animal Puzzle - Preschool Learning Game For Kids And Toddlers (¥800)

Hammer 2 Reloaded (¥699)

Ravva and the Cyclops Curse (¥500)

Alveole (¥490)