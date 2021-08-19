Nintendo Downloads - August 19, 2021

There's about 391,496 possible shadowdrops this week - which after last week is kind of low, actually.

After - wait, SEVEN Indie World shadowdrops in one day, are they MAD? - it's back to relative normalcy this week. For my money the big game of the week is itself an Indie World veteran in Road 96, with enough paths to keep you going for the rest of the summer. I'm also going to put someone on blast here: The Space Invaders Invincible Collection, the priciest game of the week, is $59.99 US for 11 games; the Space Invaders Forever collection in December was half the price for THREE. And I doubt there's any sort of upgrade program, so that review of it I wrote in December is looking worse.

Monsters appear to be the order of the day this week, as Monster Train: First Class is joined (in NA, Europe gets it on the 30th) Monster Harvest. Greak: Memories of Azur also has a review you should check out from Jordan.

Foreign shores see Japan get Paradise Killer - fashionably late, of course.

North America

Switch eShop

Space Invaders Invincible Collection (US$59.99/C$69.99: Tuesday)

Monster Train First Class ($29.99/$39.99)

Thea 2: The Shattering ($22.99/$28.99)

Mayhem Brawler ($19.99/$26.59)

Monster Harvest ($19.99/$26.59)

Arietta of Spirits ($19.99/$26.59: Friday)

Greak: Memories of Azur ($19.99/$22.79)

Road 96 ($19.96/$26.96: Monday)

Pile Up! Box by Box ($14.99/$19.99: Tuesday)

Swords and Souls: Neverseen ($14.99/$19.94: Wednesday)

Space Scavenger ($12.99/$17.99: Friday)

Out of Line ($12.99/$17.28: Wednesday)

Wrestledunk Sports ($12.99/$: Friday)

City Driving Simulator 2 ($11.99/$15.95: Friday)

Ultimate Bumper Cars: Dodgems ($11.99/$14.99: Friday)

Sakura Succubus 4 ($9.99/$13.99)

Where's Samantha? ($9.99/$12.99)

Heart Chain Kitty ($9.9/$12.90: Friday)

Rogue Explorer ($7.99/$9.99: Wednesday)

Buissons ($7.99/$9.99)

Rush Rally Origins ($6.99/$9.99)

World Soccer Strikers '91 ($5.99/$7.99)

Volleyball Challenge ($4.99/$6.64: Monday)

Metal Commando ($4.99/$6.64)

Zombo Buster Advance ($3.99/$4.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Bethesda titles are on sale until August 24 - including HALF OFF Doom Eternal and 25% off The Ancient Gods pass. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch eShop

Space Invaders Invincible Collection (€59.99/£54.99: Tuesday)

Monster Train First Class (€29.99/£26.99)

Mayhem Brawler (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Thea 2: The Shattering (€19.99/£17.99)

Arietta of Spirits (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Greak: Memories of Azur (€19.99/£15.99)

Road 96 (€19.96/£16.96: Monday)

Pile Up! Box by Box (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

Swords and Souls: Neverseen (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Space Scavenger (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

City Driving Simulator 2 (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)

Sakura Succubus 4 (€9.99/£8.99)

Ultimate Bumper Cars: Dodgems (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Wrestledunk Sports (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Heart Chain Kitty (€8.9/£7.90: Friday)

Where's Samantha? (€8.49/£7.49)

Rogue Explorer (€7.99/£6.99: Wednesday)

Buissons (€7.99/£6.99)

Shape Suitable (€7.49/£6.79)

Rush Rally Origins (€5.99/£4.99: Wednesday)

World Soccer Strikers '91 (€5.99/£4.79: Friday)

Volleyball Challenge (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Metal Commando (€4.99/£4.49)

Zombo Buster Advance (€3.99/£3.59)

Shark Pinball (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)

Japan

Amnesia World (¥7150)

RIMS Racing (¥6300)

Paradise Killer (¥2500)

Mayhem Brawler (¥2350)

Greak: Memories of Azur (¥2050)

Foreclosed (¥1980)

Nightmare Yokai Village (¥1600)

Smashing The Battle (¥1499)

Doctor Who: The Lonley Assassins (¥1399)

Out of Line (¥1320)

Escape From Strange Ruins (¥999)

What Comes After (¥700)

Easy Flight Simulator (¥699)

Space Warrior (¥530)

Super Hiking League DX (¥500)

Pop Blocks (¥499)