Just because Indie World is over doesn't mean the indie news ends.

The king of the roguelike platformer is coming to Switch in three weeks.

Originally spotted by Vooks, both Spelunky and Spelunky 2 have been spotted on the European and Australian eShops with a release date of 26 August. Spelunky will be US$9.99/€9.99/AU$15.00, with Spelunky 2 at US$19.99/€19.99/AU$30.00.

Both games were tagged with a "summer" release in December's Indie World presentation.