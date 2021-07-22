We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Axiom Verge 2 and Boyfriend Dungeon Among Titles Available Immediately Following Indie World

by Donald Theriault - August 11, 2021, 12:25 pm EDT
Source: Nintendo

Yo, that's some big shadowdrops.

The following titles are slated to be added to the eShop immediately following today's Indie World presentation:

  • Axiom Verge 2, the prequel to the original exploration title announced in December 2019, is out today.
  • An enhanced version of coffee-flavoured adventure game Necrobarista ("The Final Pour") is a timed Switch exclusive.
  • Adding dating sim elements to roguelikes, Boyfriend Dungeon has dropped today.
  • Originally released on PC, procedural city buiilder Islanders is also a timed Switch exclusive for its console version.
  • A Switch version of previous PC title Slime Rancher ("Portable Edition") is coming today.
  • Thunderful's Curious Expedition 2 dropped a "today" launch date in the sizzle reel.
  • Garden Story is the final drop - the lo-fi gardening game announced in 2020.
