Axiom Verge 2 and Boyfriend Dungeon Among Titles Available Immediately Following Indie World

Yo, that's some big shadowdrops.
The following titles are slated to be added to the eShop immediately following today's Indie World presentation:
- Axiom Verge 2, the prequel to the original exploration title announced in December 2019, is out today.
- An enhanced version of coffee-flavoured adventure game Necrobarista ("The Final Pour") is a timed Switch exclusive.
- Adding dating sim elements to roguelikes, Boyfriend Dungeon has dropped today.
- Originally released on PC, procedural city buiilder Islanders is also a timed Switch exclusive for its console version.
- A Switch version of previous PC title Slime Rancher ("Portable Edition") is coming today.
- Thunderful's Curious Expedition 2 dropped a "today" launch date in the sizzle reel.
- Garden Story is the final drop - the lo-fi gardening game announced in 2020.