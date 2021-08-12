Nintendo Downloads - August 12, 2021

Hoping that a certain avian skateboarding game wasn't forced to bail at the last minute.

One of my most hyped games of 2021 (the only non-RPG that didn't make my list from earlier in the year, in fact) was supposed to be out Friday as of press time in Skatebird - but there's no pricing details as of article launch time it's been delayed to September 24, so we'll hold off for now. Cygames and XSEED continuing their apparently profitable relationship fills in the headliner role this week with Shadowverse: Champion's Battle, which is the only children's card game I could find that checks in at a T rating... oh, "in game purchases". That's why.

Smaller / nonretail releases I'm watching this week: Witch Spring 3: [ReFine] is a new entry in the tactical RPG genre, and Button City comes over from the Wholesome Direct as well. It's a good week for card games in general, as if Shadowverse is out of your price range you could always go rogue with Cardaclysm or One Deck Dungeon. Also, there's a Doctor Who adventure game coming out... only in North America thus far, interestingly.

Japan is relatively light this week, possibly due to a holiday brought on by ridding themselves of the mafia, so the only exclusive release thus far is a new Yu-Gi-Oh game. No word on when it'll land IN AMERICA.

North America

Switch Retail

Shadowverse: Champion's Battle (US$39.99/C$59.99: Tuesday)

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls ($39.99/$50.39: Friday)

Switch eShop

Witch Spring 3 Re:Fine ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Black Book ($24.99/$33.24: Tuesday)

Love Esquire ($24.99/$not releasing)

Foreclosed ($19.99/$26.59)

Fort Triumph ($19.99/$26.59: Friday)

Buutton City ($19.99/$24.99: Tuesday)

Crimson Spires ($19.99/$24.99: Wednesday)

Tetragon ($14.99/$19.94)

The Plane Effect ($14.99/$19.94)

Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four ($14.99/$19.94: Friday)

Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins ($12.99/$15.99)

One Deck Dungeon ($9.99/$13.29)

Poker Champion: Texas Hold'Em ($9.99/$12.99)

.cat Milk ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Fhtgan! Tales of the Creeping Madness ($7.99/$9.99)

Scrap Garden ($6.99/$9.30: Friday)

Fire Tonight ($5.99/$7.97)

Sudoku Classic ($5.99/$7.97: Friday)

Whiskey Mafia: Frank's Story ($5.99/$7.97: Friday)

Dinsaour Fossil Puzzles ($5/$6.65)

Super Hiking League DX ($4.99/$3.29: Tuesday)

Barry the Bunnyy ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Nintendo's "Multiplayer Madness" sale ends at about 3:00 a.m. ET Thursday and includes rare sales on the Snipperclips and Fire Emblem Warriors season passes. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Shadowverse: Champion's Battle (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Witch Spring 3 Re:Fine (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Black Book (€24.99/£22.49: Tuesday)

Love Esquire (€20.99/£19.99)

Crimson Spires (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Fort Triumph (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Buutton City (€19.99/£15.99: Tuesday)

Foreclosed (€19.99/£14.99)

Tetragon (€14.99/£13.49)

The Plane Effect (€14.99/£12.99)

Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four (€14.99/£11.99: Friday)

Poker Champion: Texas Hold'Em (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

.cat Milk (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

One Deck Dungeon (€8.46/£7.59)

Fhtgan! Tales of the Creeping Madness (€6.99/£6.29)

Scrap Garden (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Sudoku Classic (€6.09/£5.49: Friday)

Whiskey Mafia: Frank's Story (€5.99/£5.39: Friday)

Barry the Bunnyy (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Fire Tonight (€4.99/£4.49)

Super Hiking League DX (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Magnus Failure (€3.99/£3.59: Monday)

Japan

Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyou Battle Royale (¥6600)

Buutton City (¥2050)

Fort Triumph (¥1999)

Sudoku Classic (¥600)