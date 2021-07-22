Other Announcements From August 11 Indie World Presentation

Does a bear go in the woods? Yes, then he cuts everything down.
Aside from the items out today, the following were also announced in today's Indie World:
- Action RPG Eastward closed the show by confirming its release date as September 16: preorders for the game open today.
- Tetris Effect Connected - the classic puzzle game with cross-platform multiplayer or co-op and a soundtrack from Rez / Meteos / Lumines composer Tetsuya Miziguchi - will come to Switch on October 8 (Switch OLED launch day).
- Toem, a black-and-white photo simulator, will be out in the fall.
- Mech brawle Gang Beasts is also targeting a fall launch for Switch.
- Loop Hero, a popular run-based title published by Devolver Digital, will come to Switch "this holiday".
- Also targeting a holiday release is sommelier simulator Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator and ursine tree-feller LumBearJack.
- Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon, in addition to announcing a holiday launch, also outlined the game's support for Shovel Knight Amiibo: tapping any Amiibo will add a fairy that helps solve the puzzles.
- Astroneer locked in a January launch for Switch.
- Three titles announced this summer - Jet Set Radio spiritual sequel (with original series composer Hideki Naganuma) Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, nautical adventure FAR: Changing Tides, and DotEmu developed SNK (owned by the crown prince of Saudi Arabia) franchise title Metal Slug Tactics are all due next year.