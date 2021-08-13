Episode 285: Metroid II, Samus Returns, and AM2R

Part 2 of the Metroid Game Club

We've gathered a mix of old and new voices to join our latest Metroid Game Club discussion. Metroid II: Return of Samus sets the groundwork for not only an official remake in Metroid: Samus Returns, but a slew of fan remakes including the legendary AM2R. Our gang discusses the evolution of gameplay, interpretations of the story, and the place of fan games within the franchise.

Connectivity has joined Twitter, so be sure to follow @ConnectivityNWR to be up to date on any announcements. We are wanting more listener participation, so feel free to ask questions, they may show up in the show! Please send in some hard-hitting questions for the Connectivity gang to ponder over: the address is connectivity@nintendoworldreport.com