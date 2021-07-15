We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News

Indie World Presentation To Air August 11

by Donald Theriault - August 10, 2021, 9:07 am EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo

Here be shadowdrops, yo.

The latest Indie World presentation was expected in August, but probably not this early.

Nintendo have confirmed the latest edition of their indie show will air tomorrow (August 11), at noon ET / 9 am PT / 1800 CET. According to the notification it will be "around 20 minutes long" similar to the last few.

The last Indie World video was in April, and the last few years have seen indie focused presentations prior to Gamescom and PAX West/Prime which will be going ahead in person (with proof of vaccination or negative test) this year.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement