Indie World Presentation To Air August 11

Here be shadowdrops, yo.

The latest Indie World presentation was expected in August, but probably not this early.

Nintendo have confirmed the latest edition of their indie show will air tomorrow (August 11), at noon ET / 9 am PT / 1800 CET. According to the notification it will be "around 20 minutes long" similar to the last few.

A new #IndieWorld Showcase arrives on Aug. 11 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of information on upcoming indie games heading to #NintendoSwitch.



Watch live here: https://t.co/hDrAmAABvI pic.twitter.com/MdxUruKrcL — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 10, 2021

The last Indie World video was in April, and the last few years have seen indie focused presentations prior to Gamescom and PAX West/Prime which will be going ahead in person (with proof of vaccination or negative test) this year.