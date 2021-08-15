Episode 735: A Stranger Rode Into Town With a Casio Loopy and a Dream. He Brought Loopy and HELL With Him.

His actions and thoughts are between himself and God.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Guillaume is on vacation, so again we roll along with a three man podcast.

Greg kicks-off New Business with a look at Axiom Verge 2, the sequel to the only Metroidvania that required an RFN disclosure. Launched as part of the Indie World event this week, Greg offers perspective on this more "naturalistic" sequel for those who already played its predecessor. We also spend a little time discussing the utility of shadow drops as part of events like Indie World, and if it diminished when there are just so many of them. James wrote a dumb thing, this is his New Business, I guess. Jon is playing Homefront: The Revolution in order to play TimeSplitters 2. Why? For some no reason the developers embedded a 4K TimeSpliters 2 port in Homefront: The Revolution and then hid it away in an Easter egg. TimeSplitters 2 remains a great game that needs official re-releases, but the real surprise is that Homefront: The Revolution is actually more fun than its reviews would indicate.

Listener Mail this week: asks us for our gaming achievement bucket list, asks us to prove we don't know anything about tabletop gaming, and forces us again to explore the line between collecting and hoarding. You can send us YOUR Bandai Playdia via email.