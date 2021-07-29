Nintendo Downloads - July 29, 2021

How is Donald going to get through all of the releases this week? "GALAXY BRAIN - ACTIVAAAAAAATE!"

Oh boy, am I glad this coming weekend is a long one for me.

About 80% of the retail releases are straight in my wheelhouse, headlined by the sequel I never believed would happen in NEO: The World Ends With You and the localizations with the fourth distinct appearance of Herlock Sholmes on Switch in The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles. Also repping my interests are the scrolling shooter DariusBurst Another Chronicle EX+ and "that random adventure game that showed up in a Nintendo financial slide deck" Bustafellows. Given the lack of time, I will have to pass on Samurai Warriors 5, but that just opens the door for the follow-up to Solatorobo (late of the DS) Fuga: Memories of Steel. And yes, you DO sacrifice children to run a tank in that one.

And once those cause my backlog to finally reach critical mass and turn into a black hole, there's a few more download-only titles. Previous indie show reps include B.Ark (Indie World March 2020), Unbound: World Apart (Guerrilla Collective 20B21), Eldest Souls (multiple 2020-21 shows), and Blaster Master Zero 3 (GC 2021 again). Once THOSE are out of the way, there's Benjamin Rivers's final catalogue title Alone With You and Limited Run Games's final FMV rescue in Corpse Killer.

North America

Switch Retail

NEO: The World Ends With You (US$59.99/C$79.99: Tuesday)

Samurai Warriors 5 ($59.99/$79.79: Tuesday)

Dariusburst: Another Chronicle EX+ ($39.99/$53.99: Tuesday)

Bustafellows ($39.99/$53.19: Friday)

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles ($39.99/$52.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Fuga: Memories of Steel ($39.99/$53.19: Wednesday)

Christmas Tina ($26.99/$33.99)

Eldest Souls ($19.99/$26.59)

Paint The Town Red ($19.99/$26.59)

Unbound: Worlds Apart ($19.99/$25.19: Wednesday)

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone ($19.99/$24.99: Tuesday)

Banners of Ruin ($19.99/$22.79)

Skydrift Infinity ($14.99/$19.99)

The Long Gate ($14.99/$19.99)

Trigger Witch ($14.99/$19.99)

Corpse Killer: 25th Anniversary Edition ($14.99/$19.94: Tuesday)

Horror Tales: The Wine ($14.99/$19.94: Friday)

Xenogunner ($14.99/$19.94: Friday)

Blaster Master Zero 3 ($14.99/$18.89)

OS Omega ($13.99/$18.69)

Night Book ($12.99/$16.99: Tuesday)

10 Second Ninja X ($11.99/$14.99: Friday)

Super Squidlit ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)

B.Ark ($9.99/$12.99)

Alone With You ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Papa's Quiz ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Cuccchi ($7.99/$10.63: Friday)

Piczle Puzzle & Watch Collection ($7.99/$9.99)

Infection Maze ($7.3/$not releasing)

Dungeon of Crawl ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Easy Flight Simulator ($4.99/$6.99: Saturday)

Pets No More ($4.99/$6.64: Monday)

Alfonzo's Arctic Adventure ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

Apple Slash ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Kosmonvates: Escape Reality ($3.99/$5.49)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The latest Bandai Namco sale includes new lows for God Eater 3 and Ni no Kuni until July 30. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Samurai Warriors 5 (€69.99/£79.79: Tuesday)

NEO: The World Ends With You (€59.99/£49.99: Tuesday)

Dariusburst: Another Chronicle EX+ (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Bustafellows (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (€39.99/£32.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Christmas Tina (€22.99/£20.69)

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (€19.99/£19.99: Tuesday)

Unbound: Worlds Apart (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Eldest Souls (€19.99/£16.99)

Banners of Ruin (€17.99/£15.49)

Paint The Town Red (€16.79/£15.49)

10 Second Ninja X (€15/£11.99: Friday)

Ayo The Clown (€16.5/£14.89: Wednesday)

Blaster Master Zero 3 (€14.99/£13.49)

Trigger Witch (€14.99/£13.49)

Horror Tales: The Wine (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Skydrift Infinity (€14.99/£12.49)

Night Book (€12.99/£9.99: Tuesday)

The Long Gate (€12.59/£11.29)

Xenogunner (€12.49/£11.29: Friday)

OS Omega (€11.99/£10.79)

Alone With You (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Papa's Quiz (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Super Squidlit (€8.19/£7.39: Friday)

Cuccchi (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)

Piczle Puzzle & Watch Collection (€7.99/£6.99)

B.Ark (€7.99/£6.87)

Apple Slash (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Easy Flight Simulator (€4.99/£4.99: Saturday)

Pets No More (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Dungeon of Crawl (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Alfonzo's Arctic Adventure (€4.49/£4.09: Friday)

Kosmonvates: Escape Reality (€4.49/£3.99)

Japan

True Trend God 3 (¥7678)

NEO: The World Ends With You (¥7480: Tuesday)

Kimi wa Yukima Nozomi (¥7150)

Mebius Susanoo Japanese Mythology Nihon Shinwa RPG (¥5478)

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (¥4990)

Fuga: Memories of Steel (¥4180)

World Splitter (¥3520)

Christmas Tina (¥3080)

Ayo The Clown (¥2420: Wednesday)

Paint The Town Red (¥2050)

Unbound: Worlds Apart (¥2050)

Cthulhu Mythos RPG - The Sleeping Girl Of The Miasma Sea (¥1990)

The Long Gate (¥1650)

Trigger Witch (¥1600)

Blaster Master Zero 3 (¥1480)

Terra Bomber (¥1300)

Terra Lander (¥1300)

Terra Lander II - Rockslide Rescue (¥1300)

Hunter Shooting Camp (¥999)

Aery - Calm Mind (¥899)

Infection Maze (¥800)

Piczle Puzzle & Watch Collection (¥800)

Bishoujo Battle Mahjong Solitaire (¥600)

Kosmonvates: Escape Reality (¥490)

Mind Maze (¥499)