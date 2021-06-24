Super Nintendo Lineup For Switch Online Adds Three More Rarities

You know, I really preferred one of them when it was known as "Kablooey".

Nintendo will be updating the Super Nintendo app for Switch Online on July 28 with three new titles. The new arrivals are:

Claymates is a 1993/94 (Europe/NA) 2d platformer from the same Interplay development team as the ClayFighter series. The main character is transformed into clay and has to find doses of a serum to transform into a series of animals to rescue his kidnapped father.

Jelly Boy , previously only released in Europe in 1995, is another morphing platformer where the main character tries to meet the managers of factories by transforming into objects. It was developed by porting specialists Probe Software and published by Ocean.

Bombuzal, also known as Kablooey in North America, is a 1991 puzzle game where the goal is to set off a series of bombs in a way that the player character won't be caught in the blowback.

The Japanese lineup (available to Switch Online subscribers in other countries) has Bombuzal, Tuff E Nuff (as Dead Dance) and Shin Megami Tensei if.