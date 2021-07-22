Nintendo Downloads - July 22, 2021

In this case, the "C" in "CRPG" would stand for Colombian.

It's hard to say what THE GAME of the week is, but I'm going to give the honor to Cris Tales, the long-awaited indie RPG that leans heavily on the eastern tradition but is actually by way of a Colombian developer. Though that may be because the alternative is the stripping action RPG Akiba's Trip - the original, not the sequel that I somehow ended up with DLC for on the Vita.

Other than that, there's also a new version of the Success shooter series Cotton (it's literally called Reboot), and a couple of takes on the adventure with the eastern style VN Fatal Twelve, or the Annapurna-published Western take Last Stop. In "not to be confused" news, Steam: Rails to Riches is a board game and not a game download service that crashed on Friday when everyone tried to preorder the Gabe Gear (tm John Ricciardi / 8-4 Ltd, all rights reserved). In late breaking news that I totally didn't miss due to the after-effects of Dose Dos, Pokemon Unite comes out on Wednesday (NA time).

And if you thought it was busy for adventure in the West, Japan would like you to hold its beer: there's only one new game (not counting an Overcooked bundle) that ISN'T an adventure game this week.

North America

Switch Retail

Cotton Reboot (US$39.99/C$53.99: Tuesday)

Akiba's Trip: Hellbound and Debriefed ($39.99/$49.99: Tuesday)

Cris Tales ($39.99/$49.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Fatal Twelve ($39.99/$53.19: Wednesday)

Last Stop ($24.99/$29.99)

Steam: Rails to Riches Complete Edition ($19.99/$26.59: Tuesday)

112 Operator ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

Timothy vs the Aliens ($16.99/$22.6)

Truck Simulator 2 ($11.99/$15.95: Friday)

Terra Bomber ($9.99/$13.29)

Terra Lander ($9.99/$13.29)

Terra Lander II: Rockslide Rescue ($9.99/$13.29)

Dininho Space Adventure ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)

Aery - Calm Mind ($8.99/$11.99)

Hunter Shooting Camp ($7.99/$9.99: Friday)

Racing Xtreme 2 ($6.99/$8.99)

Bishoujo Battle Mahjongg Solitaire ($5.99/$7.99)

Wood Block Escape Puzzles 3 ($5.99/$7.99)

Pinocchio, Super Puzzles Dream ($5.99/$7.97)

Freddy Spaghetti 2 ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

US Navy Sea Conflict ($4.99/$6.99: Saturday)

SpaceEx Commander ($4.99/$6.64: Sunday)

Mind Maze ($4.99/$6.64: Tuesday)

Nyakamon Adventures ($4.99/$6.6)

Mousebot: Escape from CatLab ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

Bunny Bounce ($4.99/$5.99)

Pokemon Unite (free: Wednesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: A Limited Run Games sale running until the 29th of July includes the first digital sale for The House in Fata Morgana. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Cotton Reboot (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Cris Tales (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Akiba's Trip: Hellbound and Debriefed (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Fatal Twelve (€39.99/£35.99: Wednesday)

Last Stop (€20.99/£19.49)

Steam: Rails to Riches Complete Edition (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

112 Operator (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Timothy vs the Aliens (€14.99/£13.49)

Truck Simulator 2 (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)

Terra Bomber (€9.99/£8.99)

Terra Lander (€9.99/£8.99)

Terra Lander II: Rockslide Rescue (€9.99/£8.99)

Dininho Space Adventure (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Aery - Calm Mind (€8.99/£7.99)

Hunter Shooting Camp (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

Racing Xtreme 2 (€6.99/£5.99)

Bishoujo Battle Mahjongg Solitaire (€5.99/£5.49)

Pinocchio, Super Puzzles Dream (€5.99/£5.39)

Wood Block Escape Puzzles 3 (€5.99/£5.39)

Bunny Bounce (€4.99/£4.99)

Freddy Spaghetti 2 (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

US Navy Sea Conflict (€4.99/£4.99: Saturday)

SpaceEx Commander (€4.99/£4.49: Sunday)

Mind Maze (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Mousebot: Escape from CatLab (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Nyakamon Adventures (€4.99/£4.49)

Pokemon Unite (free: Wednesday)

Japan

Sengoku Koihime: Otome Kenran Sengoku Emaki (¥8030)

Borrowed Love (¥7370)

Sweet Clown: Gozen Sanji no Okashi-na Doukeshi (¥6380)

Fatal Twelve (¥4300)

Onima - Sweet Me, Brother (¥2970)

Last Stop (¥2700)

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (¥2178)

Pokemon Unite (free: Wednesday)