Nintendo Downloads - August 5, 2021

Remember, if you can dodge a fire spell, you can dodge a ball.

Some of us are still trying to recover from last week, but the onslaught continues apace this week. We'll give the honour here to Dodgeball Academia (as discussed by Neal on last week's Connectivity), the dodgeball RPG that single handedly caused the PC Gaming Show to beat Square Enix's summer presentation in terms of Switch content. (Thus far. People, for some reason, want FFII on Switch with the rest of the "Pixel Remasters" once they fix the font.) The Falconeer also drops this week, and so does Doomsday Vault.

We're putting this one into a separate paragraph for a reason: A Monster's Expedition from indie studio Draknek is coming this week, and they have a second title (Bonfire Peaks) coming September 30. NWR contributor and Radio Free Nintendo guest host Syrenne McNulty is a producer on both titles.

Other items of note: Even more Picross, but this one loses all the rings when you get hit once, and Idea Factory manages to keep it down to a T rating with Dragon Star Varnir. Abroad, we have another non-English Trails of Cold Steel game and... what in sam hill is a "Fierce Fight Scientific Calculator"?

North America

Switch Retail

Dragon Star Varnir (US$29.99/C$39.89: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Demons of Asteborg ($29.99/$39.89: Sunday)

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition ($29.99/$39.89)

Dodgeball Academia ($24.99/$33.24)

Dreamscaper ($24.99/$28.99)

Zengeon ($19.99/$26.99: Friday)

A Monster's Expedition ($19.99/$26.59)

Doomsday Vault ($19.99/$25.99)

Star Hunter DX ($14.99/$19.94)

The Last Survey ($14.99/$19.94: Friday)

Race Track Driver ($11.99/$15.95: Friday)

Picross S Mega Drive & Master System Collection ($9.99/$13.99)

123 Dots ($9.99/$13.29)

Dating Life; Miley X Emily ($9.99/$12.99)

3D Advantime ($9.99/$: Saturday)

Haven Park ($8.99/$9.99)

Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption ($7.99/$9.99: Wednesday)

Badland: Game of the Year Edition ($5.99/$7.49: Friday)

Castle Of Pixel Skulls ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

Bone Marrow ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Memory Lane 2 ($3.99/$5.31: Tuesday)

I.F.O ($3.99/$5.31)

Theofil ($1.99/$2.65: Sunday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: NIS America's summer sale is on until August 16 and features Trails of Cold Steel III for half off. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Dragon Star Varnir (€29.99/£26.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition (€29.99/£24.99)

Spelunker HD Deluxe (€24.99/£22.99: Friday)

Dodgeball Academia (€24.99/£19.99)

Dreamscaper (€19.99/£18.99)

Demons of Asteborg (€19.99/£17.99: Sunday)

Doomsday Vault (€19.99/£17.99)

Zengeon (€19.99/£16.99: Friday)

The Last Survey (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Star Hunter DX (€11.99/£10.99)

Race Track Driver (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)

123 Dots (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Dating Life; Miley X Emily (€9.99/£8.99)

Picross S Mega Drive & Master System Collection (€9.99/£8.99)

3D Advantime (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Gems of Magic: Father's Day (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Haven Park (€8.49/£6.99)

Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption (€7.99/£6.99: Wednesday)

Castle Of Pixel Skulls (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Bone Marrow (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Memory Lane 2 (€3.99/£3.59: Tuesday)

I.F.O (€3.99/£3.59: Wednesday)

Japan

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II (¥4378)

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition (¥3850)

Dodgeball Academia (¥2570)

Dreamscaper (¥2499)

Doomsday Vault (¥2150)

MistWorld The After (¥1990)

The Last Survey (¥1599)

Star Hunter DX (¥1500)

Fierce Fight Scientific Calculator (¥1499)

123 Dots (¥1299)

Picross S Mega Drive & Mark III Collection (¥1100)

Escape from the Unopened Garden (¥990)

Eternum EX (¥800)

International Table Tennis (¥599)

US Navy Sea Conflict (¥599)

Snake vs Snake (¥499)

I.F.O (¥396)