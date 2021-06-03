NEO: The World Ends With You To Receive Demo Tomorrow

For quality of choices, only Sophie's is comparable - Donald's in a bind because the timing's terrible.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 isn't the only major RPG of July getting a demo tomorrow.

After an inadvertent tweet (since deleted) from Square Enix for NEO: The World Ends With You included "Play the demo now" in the attached video, SE have confirmed a demo for the July 27 release will be available tomorrow starting at 0200 JST Saturday morning - which is roughly 1 pm ET.

The demo will contain the first portion of the game and progress will carry over to the final game.