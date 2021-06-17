Nintendo Downloads - June 17, 2021

For once, Donald added fifty game pages on a weekend and a quarter of them end up in here.

*crickets*

Since apparently everyone is getting out of the way of Tuesday's Direct and the sale that's going to follow it, this is a positively New Year's list - in that it's got very little on it. Unless there's an absolute boatload of shadowdrops Tuesday. Or Sunday, given that Minute of Islands came out in between the writing of this piece and the publication.

I guess the big one in terms of price (if nothing else) is Bakumatsu Renka Shinsengumi, in that burgeoning "otome set in 1860s Japan" genre, or the moderately appealing 7 Years From Now. Bear's Restaurant should not be confused with the Bear and Breakfast game that got revealed this past weekend, either.

North America

Switch eShop

Bakumatsu Renka Shinsengumi (US$49.99/C$66.49)

Minute of Island ($19.99/$26.59: Sunday)

Metal Unit ($15.99/$21.27)

Bear's Restaurant ($12.99/$16.99: Friday)

7 Years From Now ($9.99/$13.29)

Aquatic Rampage ($9.99/$15.00: Saturday)

Idol Days ($7.99/$10.63)

Rotund Takeoff ($7.99/$8.99)

Together ($6.99/$9.30: Wednesday)

Rangerdog ($5.99/$7.97)

Luciform ($4.99/$6.64)

Cannon Army ($3.99/$5.99: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Nintendo's "Digital Deals" begin following the Direct tomorrow.

Europe

Bakumatsu Renka Shinsengumi (€49.99/£44.99)

The Sisters: Party of the Year (€39.99/£34.99: Wednesday)

32 Secs (€25/£22.49)

Minute of Island (€19.99/£19.99: Sunday)

Bear's Restaurant (€12.99/£11.99)

Metal Unit (€12.19/£10.99)

Aquatic Rampage (€9.99/£9.99: Saturday)

7 Years From Now (€9.99/£7.99)

Plastic Rebellion (€7.99/£7.19: Wednesday)

Together (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)

Idol Days (€6.59/£5.89)

Rotund Takeoff (€6.59/£5.79)

Cross The Moon (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Puzzle Box 3-in-1 (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Side B (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Rangerdog (€4.99/£4.49)

Luciform (€4.19/£3.79)

Cannon Army (€3.99/£3.59: Friday)

Japan

Bakumatsu Renka Shinsengumi (¥4800)

Space Invaders Forever (¥4180)

32 Secs (¥3150)

Demon Crystal 4 (¥1990)

Metal Unit (¥1600)

Bear's Restaurant (¥1500)

Rotund Takeoff (¥820)

Idol Days (¥800)

Nerved (¥800)

League of Champions Soccer (¥799)

Rangerdog (¥600)

Slither Loop (¥500)

Zombie Raid (¥399)