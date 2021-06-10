Nintendo Downloads - June 10, 2021

In which Nintendo finally says "You think making this is easy? You do it, then".

We wouldn't have known this as recently as a few weeks ago, but Nintendo dropped a pre-summer bomb with this week's major release, Game Builder Garage. The game creator lacks ways to get at creations without the screenshot functions of the Switch, but looks to give us all a lesson in how to make the simple stuff.

Other items in a somewhat abbreviated week are the Ninja Gaiden Master Collection for hours of vocabulary enhancement (specifically in the realm of profanity), indie hits Wave Break and Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, and the equivalent exchange exhibition Alchemist Adventure.

It's largely a catch-up week overseas thus far, which is about what you'd expect in June.

North America

Switch Retail

Game Builder Garage (US$29.99/C$39.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Ninja Gaiden Master Collection ($39.99/$53.19)

Wave Break ($29.99/$39.89: Friday)

Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town ($24.99/$33.24: Tuesday)

Animus: Revenant ($22.99/$31.99)

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Alchemist Adventure ($19.99/$23.93)

Sable's Grimoire ($14.99/$19.99)

The Solitaire Conspiracy ($11.99/$15.99: Friday)

Multilevel Parking Driver ($11.99/$15.95: Friday)

Kirakira stars idol project Ai ($10.00/$12.00)

Life of Fly 2 ($9.99/$12.99)

Super Soccer Blast: America vs Europe ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)

Inexistence: Rebirth ($8.99/$11.96: Friday)

Bring Honey Home ($7.99/$9.99: Tuesday)

Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords of the North ($7.99/$9.99)

League of Champions Soccer ($5.99/$7.99: Friday)

Piczle Cells ($4.99/$6.49)

Pix Jungle Adventures ($4.99/$6.64)

Puzzle Box 3 in 1 ($4.99/$6.64)

Red Ball Escape ($2.99/$3.98: Tuesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Children of Morta and Moonlighter are both 70% off until June 23. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Game Builder Garage (€29.99/£26.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Ninja Gaiden Master Collection (€39.99/£32.99)

Wave Break (€24.99/£39.89: Friday)

Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town (€24.99/£22.49: Tuesday)

Animus: Revenant (€24.99/£21.99)

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (€19.99/£16.74: Wednesday)

Haunted Dawn: The Zombie Apocalypse (€16.99/£14.99: Wednesday)

Sable's Grimoire (€14.99/£14.99)

Life of Fly 2 (€9.99/£9.99)

Super Soccer Blast: America vs Europe (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

The Solitaire Conspiracy (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Kirakira stars idol project Ai (€8/£7)

Bring Honey Home (€7.99/£7.19: Tuesday)

Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords of the North (€7.99/£6.99)

Inexistence: Rebirth (€7.49/£6.79: Friday)

League of Champions Soccer (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

Sun Wukong vs Robot (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Pix Jungle Adventures (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Piczle Cells (€4.99/£4.49)

Zombie Raid (€3.99/£3.99: Saturday)

Red Ball Escape (€2.99/£2.69: Tuesday)

Japan

Ninja Gaiden Master Collection (¥4950)

Game Builder Garage (¥2980: Friday)

Animus: Revenant (¥2800)

The Solitaire Conspiracy (¥1220)

Kirakira stars idol project Ai (¥1000)

Luckslinger (¥1000)

Life of Fly 2 (¥999)

Pet Shop Snacks (¥800)

Caesar Empire War (¥599)

Piczle Cells (¥500)

Suguru Nature (¥500)

Hexagon Defense (¥348)