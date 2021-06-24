Nintendo Downloads - June 24, 2021

"Thank you for calling the Nintendo Downloads. Pour continuer en français, appuyez sur la touche étoile maintenant."

"Thank you for contacting the Nintendo Downloads. Please listen carefully, as our options have recently changed. If you know your party's extension, you may dial it at any time.

For a joke about how Mario Golf Super Rush and Tony Hawk 1+2 mean all the big games this week are sports, press 1. For the reason why we're still getting 2020 Olympics games in 2021, press 2. To receive a callback with an hour-long explanation of the Alex Kidd timeline, press 3. To find out where Legend of Mana ranks in the series rankings, press 4.

For an actual real time Worms game featured in a Nintendo Direct, press 5. For a new downloadable LEGO game, press 6. For that funky grappling hook platformer, press 7. For foreign updates, press 9."

9

"Thank you for choosing the Japanese downloads. For a billion otome games, press 1. For Samurai Warriors, press 2..."

North America

Switch Retail

Mario Golf: Super Rush (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 ($39.99/$59.99: Friday)

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos - Chicken Edition ($44.99/$59.99)

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - The Official Videogame ($39.99/$53.99: Monday)

Car X Drift Racing Online ($39.9/$53.9)

Legend of Mana ($29.99/$39.99)

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights ($24.99/$30.99: Monday)

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX ($19.99/$26.59: Tuesday)

LEGO: Builder's Journey ($19.99/$26.59: Tuesday)

Empire of Angels IV ($19.99/$24.99)

Farm For Your Life ($19.99/$24.99)

Cube Blast Match ($18/$23.94)

Super Magbot ($17.99/$23.99: Tuesday)

Worms Rumble ($14.99/$19.99: Wednesday)

Cyber Hook ($14.99/$19.94)

Super Cable Boy ($14.99/$19.9)

Enigmatis: The Ghost of Maple Creek ($14.99/$: Friday)

Kirakira Stars Idol Project Nagisa ($10/$12)

Sakura Succubus 3 ($9.99/$12.99)

Bocce ($7.99/$9.99: Saturday)

Wood Block Escape Puzzles 2 ($5.99/$7.97: Monday)

Blocky Puzzle ($4.99/$6.99: Wednesday)

Ninja Buddy Epic Quest ($4.99/$6.99: Wednesday)

Loopindex ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Bitmaster ($4.99/$6.64: Wednesday)

Promesa ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

Summer Paws ($4.99/$6.59)

Sweet Sugar Candy ($3.99/$5.49: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Nintendo's Digital Deals expire at 2:59 a.m. ET Tuesday morning, and Doki Doki Literature Club+ will have a launch discount active until July 7. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Mario Golf: Super Rush (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 (€44.99/£39.99: Friday)

Dreamworks Spirt: Lucky's Big Adventure (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos - Chicken Edition (€44.99/£40.49)

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - The Official Videogame (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Car X Drift Racing Online (€32.99/£29.99)

Legend of Mana (€29.99/£24.99)

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights (€24.99/£21.99: Monday)

LEGO: Builder's Journey (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Empire of Angels IV (€19.99/£17.99)

Farm For Your Life (€19.99/£17.99)

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (€19.99/£14.99: Tuesday)

Cube Blast Match (€18/£16.19)

Super Magbot (€17.99/£14.99: Tuesday)

Cyber Hook (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Enigmatis: The Ghost of Maple Creek (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Worms Rumble (€14.99/£10.99: Wednesday)

Super Cable Boy (€13.99/£12.59)

Sakura Succubus 3 (€9.99/£8.99)

Kirakira Stars Idol Project Nagisa (€8/£7)

Bocce (€7.99/£7.99: Saturday)

BeeFense: Beemastered (€7.99/£6.99)

Ninja Buddy Epic Quest (€4.99/£4.99: Wednesday)

Loopindex (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Bitmaster (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Promesa (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Summer Paws (€3.99/£3.59)

Sweet Sugar Candy (€3.99/£3.59: Friday)

Japan

The Caligula Effect 2 (¥8778)

Samurai Warriors 5 (¥8580)

The Evil King and The Good Hero (¥7678)

Gendai Daisenryaku 2020: Yureru Sekai Chitsujo! Taikoku no Yabou to Sekai Taisen (¥7678)

Ken ga Kimi (¥7480)

Spade no Kuni no Alice (¥7480)

Sugar*Style (¥6930)

Mario Golf: Super Rush (¥6578: Friday)

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 (¥5490: Friday)

Hamidashi Creative (¥5478)

SuperMash (¥4840)

Car X Drift Racing Online (¥4399)

Legend of Mana (¥3520)

Worth Life (¥2980)

Farm For Your Life (¥2750)

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights (¥2728: Tuesday)

Cube Blast Match (¥2250)

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (¥1980)

Raging Blasters (¥1980)

Super Magbot (¥1840: Tuesday)

Lovekami -Useless Goddess- (¥1800)

Worms Rumble (¥1540: Wednesday)

Depth of Extinction (¥1520)

Super Cable Boy (¥1490)

Sydney Hunter and the Curse of the Mayan (¥1200)

Kirakira Stars Idol Project Nagisa (¥1000)

Enigmatis: The Ghost of Maple Creek (¥990)

Escape from the Strange Museum (¥980)

Turbo Skiddy Racing (¥699)

Paratropic (¥600)

EQI (¥549)

Futoshiki Math (¥500)

Cannon Army (¥499)

Sweet Sugar Candy (¥499)

Bitmaster (¥490)