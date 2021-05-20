Nintendo News: Game Builder Garage Demo, Annual Spring Sale Begins Following Tuesday Direct

That's an awfully big number to be throwing around, Nintendo.
Some brief items from Nintendo heading into Tuesday's Direct:
- Although not announced with the game, there is a demo for today's release of Game Builder Garage. The demo covers the entire first lesson of the game.
- Nintendo of America have announced their annual June mega-sale will kick off on Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (following the Nintendo Direct). The "Digital Deals" will be up to 50% off, though it will not be known until the sale is live if this includes first party titles or is focused on 3rd parties that will be included.