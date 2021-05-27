Sky: Children of Light Trailer Shows Off Journey Developer's Switch Debut

The latest from thatgamecompany hits Switch on June 29.

Sky: Children of the Light is finally heading to Switch on June 29, as revealed during the Summer Game Fest Kickoff. A new launch trailer shows off the Switch gameplay and also teases the upcoming "Season of the Little Prince" based off of the French story Le Petit Prince.

Developed by Flower and Journey developer thatgamecompany, Sky is a social adventure game that sends you off exploring seven different realms, making friends along the way. Essentially, it seems like it's the online multiplayer parts of Journey but the whole game is based around it.

The free-to-play title initially launched on iOS in 2019, followed by an Android release in 2020. It was first shown off for Switch during an Indie World presentation in early 2020.

Sky will launch globally at the same time on Switch on June 29 or 30 (depending on your region). It will launch on June 29 at 12 p.m. PDT, 3 p.m. EST, and 9 p.m. CEST. See the video description for more details on regional launch timing.