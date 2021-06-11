Episode 276: The E3 That Is and Should Never Be

Editor Alex looks on with childlike wonder as E3 rolls over, coughs weakly, and dies.

Download in AAC Format

Subscribe to AAC Feed

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Neal has one more child now than he did in the last episode.

Alex de Freitas joins John and Neal to talk about what E3 was and may never be again. The gang discusses the origins of the ESA and the future of the concept of trade shows in general. Neal ponders how he will explain to future generations what an E3 was.

Next the fellas discuss the Playdate, the odd lo-fi handheld that has captured our imaginations. With exciting features like a stereo dock, a working crank, and a pencil holder (plus free pencil) could the Playdate represent the future of gaming? Alex and Neal are excited by the possibility of this micro game playing machine, while John enjoys that it is bright yellow.

Neal explains the finer points of getting away with murder in Overboard, and Alex spends way too much money on GBA games yet hasn't even bothered to buy Star X.