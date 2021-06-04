Episode 275: Iggy's Not Throwing Away His Shot

John saw the restored Super Mario Bros. movie and then we dig into E3 2021 predictions.

If you remember a world with Big Bertha, the Boom Boom Bar, and E3 2020, then you'll love this week's episode of Connectivity. John and Neal kick things off by talking about the restored version of the Super Mario Bros. movie before diving into some listener mail about video game books, early RPGs, and more.

A handful of sure-to-be-wrong Nintendo E3 2021 predictions later and the duo gaze back at a hopeful feature from 2019 - one where we tried to make way-too-early predictions for E3 2020 (aka an E3 that never existed).

Send in some listener mail to feed us some talking points and questions. We like hearing from you and sometimes we give things away. Feel to harass the Twitter account as well.