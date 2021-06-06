Episode 725: E3 and the Ten Minutes in Prime Time

It's a shell of its former self.
Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)
This week we all realized that E3 is basically happening right now, insofar as its happening at all this year. James is registered to "attend" but has literally no idea what that even means. The good news is we now know when Nintendo will be presenting their line-up for 2021, but it's happening on the last day of this black box masquerading as E3. This means they'll likely not be doing much at their "virtual booth," which again, is a nothing phrase.
After a break, Jon continues to tell us about ordering a PS5 and Haze in the year 2021.
Turns out it's coming in from Panama City, Panama (it just cleared customs in Miami, no joke)— Jon Lindemann (@MrDiamondJ) June 3, 2021
So there's that.
Gui is playing R-Type Final 2. I would give more context but the title alone is enough of a punchline. Lastly we end the show with memories of our favorite E3 presentations.
You can visit our virtual booth by sending an email.
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See more of his work at his website.
This episode's ending music is Make or Break remix for qanchis from The World Ends with You: Final Remix. Composition by Takeharu Ishimoto. It was requested by Shane. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co. Ltd.