Episode 725: E3 and the Ten Minutes in Prime Time

This week we all realized that E3 is basically happening right now, insofar as its happening at all this year. James is registered to "attend" but has literally no idea what that even means. The good news is we now know when Nintendo will be presenting their line-up for 2021, but it's happening on the last day of this black box masquerading as E3. This means they'll likely not be doing much at their "virtual booth," which again, is a nothing phrase.

After a break, Jon continues to tell us about ordering a PS5 and Haze in the year 2021.

Turns out it's coming in from Panama City, Panama (it just cleared customs in Miami, no joke) — Jon Lindemann (@MrDiamondJ) June 3, 2021

So there's that.

Gui is playing R-Type Final 2. I would give more context but the title alone is enough of a punchline. Lastly we end the show with memories of our favorite E3 presentations.

