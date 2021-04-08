Nintendo Downloads - April 8, 2021

Look, there's two games for Donald this week... here's some money, go play a Star War. (RIP Jessica Walter)

It has been two weeks since something I will put an inordinate amount of time into has been released, and in fact there's a doubleheader this Friday. The adventures of Class VII wrap up once and for all in Trails of Cold Steel IV as NIS America kicks off a stupidly busy April, but since I still need to finish III I'll instead be moving into The House in Fata Morgana for an extended stay. Your other big money maker pay no attention to John standing behind me with a gun is Star Wars: Republic Commando as we're one Shadows of the Empire and three Rogue Squadrons away from having every good pre-mouse Star War on the Switch.

There's a few smaller titles of note this week: Lost Words: Beyond the Page makes its debut on platforms people actually own, while we all get a bit negative and Say No! More. Apple Arcade's recent loading up pays off for the Switch with Cozy Grove, and a parenthetical PC puzzler drops Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks). Also, I could've SWORN Always Sometimes Monsters came out years ago, but it has shed the Devolver publishing and is now coming out on Switch this week.

On the Lucille Bluth tip: "It's just a visual novel. What can it cost, ten dollars?" Nope, Island is a retail equivalent visual novel.

North America

Switch Retail

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (US$59.99/C$79.79: Friday)

Switch eShop

Island ($59.99/$79.79)

The House in Fata Morgana: Dreams of the Revenants Edition ($39.99/$50.39: Friday)

Breathedge ($24.99/$28.99: Tuesday)

Lost Words: Beyond The Page ($14.99/$19.99: Tuesday)

Say No! More ($14.99/$19.95: Friday)

Star Wars: Republic Commando ($14.99/$19.94: Tuesday)

Gravity Heroes ($14.99/$19.94: Friday)

Astro Aqua Kitty ($14.99/$18.99)

Cozy Grove ($14.99/$16.99)

Skyland: Heart of the Mountain ($14.99/$: Friday)

Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks) ($12.99/$17.28: Tuesday)

Pixel Game Maker Series Osyaberi! Horijyo! Holin Slash ($11.99/$15.95)

Sakura In Gameland ($9.99/$13.99)

Cyber Taxi ($9.99/$13.29: Monday)

Don't Give Up: A Cynical Tale ($9.99/$13.29)

Potion Party ($9.99/$13.29)

Luckslinger ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)

Always Sometimes Monsters ($9.99/$12.99)

.cat ($9.99/$: Saturday)

What the Dub?! ($7.99/$10.63)

Graviter ($7.99/$9.99)

Ravensword: Shadowlands ($6.99/$8.99)

Delicious! Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire ($5.99/$7.99)

Super Fowlst 2 ($4.99/$6.64)

Yoko & Yuki: Dr Rat's Revenge ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

Candy Match Kiddies ($3.99/$5.99: Saturday)

Legends of Talia: Arcadia ($2.99/$3.99)

Toree 3D ($0.99/$1.29: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Bethesda's spring sale has all the Doom games INCLUDING ETERNAL 50% off until April 15. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (€59.99/£53.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Island (€59.99/£53.99)

The House in Fata Morgana: Dreams of the Revenants Edition (€34.99/£31.49: Friday)

Breathedge (€24.99/£22.49: Tuesday)

Star Wars: Republic Commando (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

Say No! More (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Skyland: Heart of the Mountain (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Gravity Heroes (€14.99/£12.99: Friday)

Lost Words: Beyond The Page (€14.99/£11.99: Tuesday)

Cozy Grove (€13.99/£10.99)

Astro Aqua Kitty (€12.99/£11.99)

Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks) (€10.79/£9.69: Tuesday)

Luckslinger (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Cyber Taxi (€9.99/£8.99: Monday)

Pixel Game Maker Series Osyaberi! Horijyo! Holin Slash (€9.99/£8.99)

Potion Party (€9.99/£8.99)

Sakura In Gameland (€9.99/£7.99)

Always Sometimes Monsters (€7.99/£7.19)

Graviter (€7.99/£6.99)

.cat (€7.99/£6.99: Saturday)

What the Dub?! (€6.99/£5.99)

Delicious! Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire (€5.99/£5.49)

Yoko & Yuki: Dr Rat's Revenge (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Candy Match Kiddies (€3.99/£3.99: Saturday)

Super Fowlst 2 (€3.59/£3.19)

Legends of Talia: Arcadia (€2.99/£2.99)

Toree 3D (€0.99/£0.89: Friday)

Japan

Island (¥6200)

MX vs ATV All Out (¥5170)

Breathedge (¥2570)

Say No! More (¥1980)

Cozy Grove (¥1480)

Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks) (¥1320)

Pixel Game Maker Series Osyaberi! Horijyo! Holin Slash (¥1220)

My Little Dog Adventure (¥999)

Skyland: Heart of the Mountain (¥990)

Graviter (¥799)

Delicious! Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire (¥600)

Gradiently (¥500)

Bubble Bubble Ocean (¥499)

Candy Match Kiddies (¥499)

Fly The Bird (¥299)