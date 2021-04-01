Nintendo Downloads - April 1, 2021

On a bad week to have a name that start with "Mar", there's not much attending the joint funeral.

After the absolute insanity of last week in which 50 games and Balan Wonderworld came out, this week is a quarterly-transition induced week of sanity. The biggest titles are early in the week with platformer Narita Boy coming out on Tuesday and car combat game Drive Buy following up on Wednesday.

The remake genre is continuing apace with the second Ty the Tasmanian Tiger remake dropping this week, and a couple of adventure titles that may be worth keeping an eye on are I Saw Black Clouds and A Long Way Down (if you can't read the icon on the eShop, don't worry: you're not alone).

The lineups for the other eShops are either identical to NA or a bit of catchup in Japan - like I saw, quiet week. Aside from the whole "Mario dies and takes Marth with him" on Wednesday - which hey, we'll be sending them off live on Twitch Wednesday night. Details can be found here - the deceased will deliver the eulogy, and those in the chat will have 20 minutes for rebuttal.

North America

Switch eShop

Ty the Tasmnanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD (US$29.99/C$39.99: Tuesday)

The Game Of Life 2 ($29.99/$39.89: Monday)

Moorhuhn Kart 2 ($29.79/$39.49)

Narita Boy ($24.99/$32.99: Tuesday)

Drive Buy ($24.99/$32.99: Wednesday)

Train Station Simulator ($21.99/$29.99)

Afterpulse ($19.99/$26.59: Tuesday)

C14 Dating ($19.99/$?: Friday)

A Long Way Down ($14.99/$19.99)

Rainbocorns ($12.99/$17.28: Wednesday)

I Saw Black Clouds ($?/$?: Tuesday)

Street Racing: Tokyo Rush ($11.99/$15.95: Friday)

Good Night, Knight ($11.99/$14.99: Friday)

Abbie's Farm For Kids And Toddlers ($9.99/$14.99)

Escape From Life Inc ($9.99/$13.29: Wednesday)

Dungeon and Puzzles ($9.99/$13.29)

Balloon Girl ($7.99/$10.63: Tuesday)

Storm Tale ($7.99/$10.63: Wednesday)

Stick Fight: The Game ($7.5/$9.99)

What Comes After ($6.99/$8.99)

Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator ($4.99/$6.64: Sunday)

Acalesia ($4.99/$6.64)

Squad Killer ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Annapurna is holding a sale until April 8 (includes 70% off Donut County). PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch eShop

The Game Of Life 2 (€29.99/£29.99: Monday)

Ty the Tasmnanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD (€27.99/£23.99: Wednesday)

Moorhuhn Kart 2 (€24.99/£22.49)

Narita Boy (€24.99/£19.99: Tuesday)

Drive Buy (€21.99/£19.99: Wednesday)

Train Station Simulator (€19.99/£19.99)

C14 Dating (€19.99/£18.99: Friday)

Afterpulse (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

A Long Way Down (€14.99/£13.49)

I Saw Black Clouds (€12.99/£9.99: Tuesday)

Street Racing: Tokyo Rush (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)

Good Night, Knight (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)

Rainbocorns (€11.09/£9.98: Wednesday)

Escape From Life Inc (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Abbie's Farm For Kids And Toddlers (€9.99/£8.99)

Dungeon and Puzzles (€8.09/£7.29)

Balloon Girl (€7.99/£7.19: Tuesday)

Storm Tale (€7.99/£7.19: Wednesday)

What Comes After (€6.99/£5.99)

Stick Fight: The Game (€6/£5.39)

Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator (€4.99/£4.49: Sunday)

Acalesia (€4.99/£4.49)

Squad Killer (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Golf Royale (€1.99/£1.99: Wednesday)

Japan

Narita Boy (¥2570: Tuesday)

Afterpulse (¥1980)

Escape from Life Inc (¥1099)

Dungeon and Puzzles (¥1000)

Ittle Dew (¥1000)

Squad Killer (¥500)

Sudoky Sudoku (¥500)

My Little Ice Cream Booth (¥449)

BallzOut (¥297)