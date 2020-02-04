Star Wars: Republic Commando Returns April 6

Probably should have come out 29 days later, but what do I know.

The Switch is rapidly becoming the home for wayward Star Wars.

Aspyr Media's next re-release of a classic Star Wars game will be 2005's Star Wars: Republic Commando, which is available for preload now and will release on April 6 for $14.99.

Republic Commando is a tactical first-person shooter set during the Clone Wars, originally published for PC and the original Xbox. It was praised at the time for its advanced squad AI, graphics, and sound design. The game was so well regarded that Delta Squad, the game's heroes, even made a brief appearence in the Clone Wars series.