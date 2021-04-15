Nintendo Downloads - April 15, 2021

I think we're forgetting just how many hours of NIS America games are hitting this month.

In a week that... really, almost has the feeling of a shadowdrop festival... the big titles of the week are NIS America's shooter (???) Poison Control, as the RPG specialists diverge from their wheelhouse. And that's interesting in light of the other major release this week (surprisingly not coming to the Epic Games Store as well): Saga Frontier Remastered, as we find out what Kawazu had to cut in 1998 in order to torture PS1 players as he is want to do.

Smaller items this week: Godstrike sounds like a Japanese shooter but isn't, I'm pretty sure the Dragon Audit is something one of my old characters went through in the mid-aughts (it's actually an adventure game), and Rain on Your Parade is a somewhat appropriate release for April.

Meanwhile in Japan, it's horsey time again as... well, Koei takes the annual franchise to the next level with the third iteration of the 9th game in a franchise. Then again, this is the same company who publishes multiple Xtreme versions of games.

North America

Switch Retail

Poison Control (US$39.99/C$53.19: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Pocoyo Party ($29.99/$39.9)

Saga Frontier Remastered ($24.99/$33.49)

Relicta ($19.99/$27.99)

Deiland: Pocket Planet Edition ($19.99/$26.59)

Livestream: Escape from Hotel Izanami ($19.99/$26.59)

Myastere -Ruins of Deazniff- ($19.99/$26.59)

Team Troopers ($15.5/$19.90)

Godstrike ($14.99/$19.99)

Rain on Your Parade ($14.99/$19.99)

Knight Squad 2 ($14.99/$: Wednesday)

Driving World; Nordic Challenge ($11.99/$15.95: Friday)

Cannon Brawl ($9.99/$13.29: Wednesday)

Dragon Audit ($9.99/$13.29)

Tribal Pass ($6.99/$9.30: Friday)

Heal ($6.99/$8.99: Friday)

Kingdom of Arcadia ($5.99/$7.99: Wednesday)

Snowball Collections Bubble ($5.99/$7.97: Friday)

Hike ($4.99/$6.64: Sunday)

Angry Golf ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

Colorfall ($4.99/$6.59: Friday)

ReactorX ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

Throw It! Animal Park ($4.59/$6.1)

Park Inc ($2.99/$3.99: Wednesday)

Isolomus ($1.99/$2.65: Wednesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Bandai Namco titles are on sale until the 22nd - including new lows for titles including Ni no Kuni and Digimon Cyber Sleuth. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

North America

Switch Retail

Poison Control (€39.99/£35.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Pocoyo Party (€29.99/£26.99)

Saga Frontier Remastered (€24.99/£19.99)

Deiland: Pocket Planet Edition (€19.99/£17.99)

Relicta (€19.99/£15.99)

Myastere -Ruins of Deazniff- (€17.99/£16.19: Wednesday)

Livestream: Escape from Hotel Izanami (€16.79/£15.09)

Team Troopers (€15.9/£14.9)

Knight Squad 2 (€12.99/£11.69: Wednesday)

Rain on Your Parade (€12.99/£11.99)

Stitchy in Tooki Trouble (€12.99/£11.69)

Godstrike (€12.49/£11.29)

Cannon Brawl (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Dragon Audit (€9.99/£8.99)

Ravensword: Shadowlands (€6.99/£6.99: Wednesday)

Heal (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

Kingdom of Arcadia (€5.99/£5.49: Wednesday)

Snowball Collections Bubble (€5.99/£5.39: Friday)

Tribal Pass (€5.99/£4.99: Friday)

Hike (€4.99/£4.49: Sunday)

ReactorX (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Throw It! Animal Park (€3.88/£3.39)

Park Inc (€2.49/£2.49: Wednesday)

Isolomus (€1.99/£1.79: Wednesday)

Japan

Winning Post 9 2021 (¥8580)

Saga Frontier Remastered (¥4800)

Livestream: Escape from Hotel Izanami (¥2280)

Myastere -Ruins of Deazniff- (¥2200)

Godstrike (¥1599)

Knight Squad 2 (¥1520: Wednesday)

Nine Witches: Family Disruption (¥1990)

Rain on Your Parade (¥1650)

Stitchy in Tooki Trouble (¥1348)

Air Bounce (¥999)

Escape From Atelier Cafe Flat (¥990)

Maru-kun's Journey-The Story of Encounter and Farewell- (¥800)

ReactorX (¥580)

Kakuro Magic (¥500)

Shikaku Shapes (¥500)

Isolomus (¥149)