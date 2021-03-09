Lost Words: Beyond The Page Opens New Chapter On Switch April 6

Given its current platform choices, it's time for people to play this.

A fresh story will be told on Switch early next month.

Modus Games have confirmed the storybook style platformer Lost Words: Beyond the Page will release on Switch and other consoles on April 6. Previously, the game was exclusive to the embattled Google Stadia streaming service.

Written by Rhianna Pratchett (previously the writer of the 2013 Tomb Raider and Mirror's Edge), Lost Words sees a young girl try to use the writing in her journal to explore a mysterious world.