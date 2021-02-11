Pyra And Mythra Smash Ultimate DLC Launching Later Today

And yes, the Kirbys are cute.

Pyra and Mythra are about to blast into Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

The new update for Smash Ultimate that brings the blades of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 will be available later today (US time). A specific time has not been revealed.

Also coming in support of Monster Hunter Rise and the recently released Ghosts 'n Goblins: Resurrection are three Mii costumes from Monster Hunter (regular hunting gear, Rathalos gear, and a Felyne hat) and a costume of Arthur from Capcom's masochistic platformer series.