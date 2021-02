The tag team of swords gets the full Sakurai, as expected.

The next Smash character demo is a bit more than a week away.

A demonstration video for Pyra and Mythra, announced for Smash Ultimate last week in the Nintendo Direct, will air next Thursday (March 4) at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 1500 CET. The video will be roughly 35 minutes long.

The video will be focused entirely on Pyra and Mythra with accompanying Mii costumes and other items: no other fighters will be discussed.