Bowser's Fury Revealed In New Super Mario 3D World+ Trailer

The mystery of Nintendo's first published game of 2021 will be answered.
UPDATE: The trailer is now live, showing a new world, a possible team up with Bowser Jr, and gigantic Mario and Bowser facing off. Original story is below the embed.
Nintendo is preparing to blow out Bowser's Fury tomorrow.
A new trailer for the February 12 release will be available tomorrow at 9 a.m. Eastern time / 6 a.m. Pacific / 1400 UTC. It promises that "Bowser's Fury will be unleashed".
Bowser's Fury will be unleashed in a new #SuperMario3DWorld + #BowsersFury trailer tomorrow! Come back at 6am PT to see the 2-minute long trailer. pic.twitter.com/gCDpOiViK1— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 12, 2021