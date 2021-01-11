We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Bowser's Fury Revealed In New Super Mario 3D World+ Trailer

by Donald Theriault - January 11, 2021, 10:27 pm EST
Total comments: 3 Source: Nintendo

The mystery of Nintendo's first published game of 2021 will be answered.

UPDATE: The trailer is now live, showing a new world, a possible team up with Bowser Jr, and gigantic Mario and Bowser facing off. Original story is below the embed.

Nintendo is preparing to blow out Bowser's Fury tomorrow.

A new trailer for the February 12 release will be available tomorrow at 9 a.m. Eastern time / 6 a.m. Pacific / 1400 UTC. It promises that "Bowser's Fury will be unleashed".

Talkback

MorningsharkXander Morningstar, Associate Editor/Video Producer17 hours ago

Excited to see what this is. It's been teased so much. Hopefully it's something pretty substantial!

BlackNMild2k14 hours ago

Is this a brand new game? or a semi-remake w/ added new content?

Adrock3 hours ago

Port with added content.

Bowser's Fury seems to not be 4-players like the base game which is an odd choice. It also looks like one really large stage, unless that's a hub to smaller stages. I appreciate the trailer even if some of the details a bit hazy.

