Bowser's Fury Revealed In New Super Mario 3D World+ Trailer

The mystery of Nintendo's first published game of 2021 will be answered.

UPDATE: The trailer is now live, showing a new world, a possible team up with Bowser Jr, and gigantic Mario and Bowser facing off. Original story is below the embed.

Nintendo is preparing to blow out Bowser's Fury tomorrow.

A new trailer for the February 12 release will be available tomorrow at 9 a.m. Eastern time / 6 a.m. Pacific / 1400 UTC. It promises that "Bowser's Fury will be unleashed".