Overview Trailer Released For Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Playing as Bowser Jr appeals to someone, right?

Nintendo has released a 7+ minute trailer for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury to explain some of the items that were shown yesterday.

3D World has added a photo mode to the game, with filters and the option to use the stamps previously devoted to the shuttered Miiverse service. The 4 player online co-op was also confirmed.

Bowser's Fury is a separate mode with two player local co-op where Mario and Bowser Jr team up to explore Lake Lapcat and find Cat Shines to battle the "Fury Bowser". Fury Bowser will appear at random during the game to launch attacks and create new platforming opportunities.

Cat Mario and Cat Peach amiibo support was also explained, with Cat Peach dropping a random power-up and Cat Mario creating the invincible "White Cat Mario". A reprint of Bowser and Bowser Jr will also be available for use in Bowser's Fury, with Bowser summoning Fury Bowser and Bowser Jr dropping a shockwave that damages every enemy in the vicinity.