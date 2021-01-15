Episode 256: New Super Xander World's Fury + Hockey

Xander Morningstar stops by to talk about Bowser's Fury and 2021 hype. Also: people who don't follow hockey make hockey predictions.

Download in AAC Format

Subscribe to AAC Feed

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Xander Morningstar came by and we all got really furious with excitement for Bowser's Fury before diving more into the announcement of Lucasfilm Games working with Bethesda and Ubisoft (because we always gotta touch on Star Wars), tossing out hopes and dreams and ideas for future Switch revisions, and then rounding out the talk by going into the NWR Hype Meter and putting John to sleep by talking RPGs.

Also, Neal demanded NHL 2021 season playoff predictions from Xander and John, who don't actually follow hockey at all. So to recap that, see below. Also there are timestamps so you can skip hockey if you want to. (note: the rough plan here is each person gets 1 point if one of their teams makes the playoffs; the "winner" isn't for winning the division in the regular season, it's for winning that division in the playoffs.)

Central Division

Xander: Columbus (winner), Florida, Dallas, Tampa Bay

Columbus (winner), Florida, Dallas, Tampa Bay John: Carolina (winner), Chicago, Detroit, Columbus

Carolina (winner), Chicago, Detroit, Columbus Neal: Tampa Bay (winner), Dallas, Columbus, Carolina

East Division

Xander: Pittsburgh (winner), NY Islanders, Buffalo, Boston

Pittsburgh (winner), NY Islanders, Buffalo, Boston John: Boston (winner), Buffalo, Philadelphia, NY Rangers

Boston (winner), Buffalo, Philadelphia, NY Rangers Neal: Washington (winner), Philadelphia, NY Islanders, Buffalo

North Division

Xander: Winnipeg (winner), Calgary, Ottawa, Toronto

Winnipeg (winner), Calgary, Ottawa, Toronto John: Vancouver (winner), Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton

Vancouver (winner), Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton Neal: Toronto (winner), Edmonton, Vancouver, Winnipeg

West Division

Xander: Minnesota (winner), Arizona, Anaheim, San Jose

Minnesota (winner), Arizona, Anaheim, San Jose John: Colorado (winner), Minnesota, Anaheim, Los Angeles

Colorado (winner), Minnesota, Anaheim, Los Angeles Neal: Colorado (winner), Vegas, St. Louis, San Jose

00:01:29 - Hockey Predictions 00:15:21 - Bowser's Fury 00:31:27 - Lucasfilm Games 00:44:31 - Bad games, Switch 2 & Wii U 00:48:59 - The NWR 2021 Hype Meter 01:09:04 - RPG Talk 01:40:20 - Colors Live Talk

Send in some listener mail and let us know what you want to see from this revival. Feel to harass the Twitter account as well.