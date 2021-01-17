Episode 705: Only the Cat Will Know

Destroy all evidence.

There's no time.

If you're reading this then the recording has been leaked. By now tens of people have heard it, and by the end of the week dozens will have heard it.

You need to prepare, what follows is a summary of the recording. As always, codenames are used in place of actual names.

New Business:

Paradise Killer - "Emcee of the Beginning" has been refining investigative methodology. Subject is struggling with locomotion.

Monster Hunter Rise demo - "Relic of the Tub" and "C. Podtgomery Bills" are both refreshing survival and hunting tactics with the new demo.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps - "Relic of the Tub" is also reviewing exploration skills.

Call of the Sea - "Relic of the Tub" is also unraveling puzzles and mysteries in this adventure.

Bowser's Fury trailer and New Pokémon Snap trailer - "C. Podtgomery Bills" leads a roundtable going over the latest video surveillance.

Halo, Double Dragon Neon, Scott Pilgram, Double Dragon & Kunio-kun - Extensive combat training from "Eyes of Charm."

Listener Mail:

Additional conversations were had on the topics of purchases tinged with regret and the future of Next Level Games. Subjects' communication channel has been compromised.