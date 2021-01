A lot of red and blue going on here.

The Switch is getting a Mario makeover.

Nintendo of America have announced a Mario-themed Switch set to launch on February 12 (with Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury), for the standard $299.99 MSRP. It will be available at "select retailers".

The system comes with a red dock, red Joy-Cons with blue rails, a red/blue carrying case, and a red bezel on the Switch proper.