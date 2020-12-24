Nintendo Downloads - December 24, 2020

Christmas: It's not the giving, it's not the getting, it's the loving... there, I said it, now get me out of here.

As someone whose favorite Christmas special is the first two thirds of the Grinch (before the heel turn), I'm probably not the best person to offer holiday wishes, especially this year. But whatever you're doing this week, do it safely.

This week had a grenade lobbed into it last Tuesday when Super Meat Boy Forever was revealed to be hitting Switch on Wednesday, because nothing celebrates the holidays like endless slaughtering of meat. Double Dragon Neon will be listed as soon as we have a price for it, while Override 2 adds ULTRAMAN to the brawling lineup And of course, the six BIT.TRIP games are getting dumped all at once on Friday, and buying even one of them at full price gives you 60% off the remainder.

In the foreign stores, the big release in terms of importance for yours truly is the Aleste Collection from M2. I would be remiss if I didn't mention the huge sales from third parties this week: we have SquareEnix, Bandai Namco, Capcom... and yesterday, Ubisoft, with what must be a land speed record for non-launch discounts in one case.

North America

Switch eShop

Override 2: Super Mech League (US$29.99/C$39.99: Tuesday)

Super Meat Boy Forever ($19.99/$25.47: Wednesday)

The Hong Kong Massacre ($19.99/$25.19)

Landflix Odyssey ($14.99/$18.89: Tuesday)

Cube Life: Island Survival ($14.99/$18.89: Saturday)

DungeonTop ($13.99/$17.99: Saturday)

Door Kickers ($11.99/$14.99: Saturday)

Match Three: Pirates! Heir to Davy Jones ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Killer Chambers ($9.99/$12.59: Monday)

Isolation Story ($9.99/$12.59: Tuesday)

Elliot ($9.99/$12.59)

Kaul's Treasure ($9.99/$12.59)

Kingdom Tales ($9.99/$12.59)

Spirit Arena ($9.99/$12.59)

The Last Dead End ($9.99/$12.59)

Candy 2048 Challenge ($7.99/$9.99: Friday)

Dungeonoid ($6.99/$8.81: Friday)

Smart Moves ($5.99/$7.50: Monday)

Traffix ($4.99/$6.49: Monday)

BIT.TRIP BEAT ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

BIT.TRIP CORE ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

BIT.TRIP FATE ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

BIT.TRIP FLUX ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

BIT.TRIP RUNNER ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

BIT.TRIP VOID ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

JDM Racing - 2 ($4.99/$6.29)

Kolumno ($1.99/$2.5)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Immortals: Fenyx Rising is 33% off until December 31 after being sold for 18 days. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch eShop

Override 2: Super Mech League (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

The Hong Kong Massacre (€19.99/£17.99)

Dungeon Limbus (€16.99/£14.99: Monday)

Super Meat Boy Forever (€15.99/£15.99: Wednesday)

Landflix Odyssey (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

Nosferatu Lilinor (€14.59/£13.09)

Cube Life: Island Survival (€13.99/£12.59: Saturday)

DungeonTop (€13.99/£12.59: Saturday)

Door Kickers (€11.99/£10.79: Saturday)

Killer Chambers (€9.99/£12.59: Monday)

Elliot (€9.99/£8.99)

Kaul's Treasure (€9.99/£12.59)

Kingdom Tales (€9.99/£8.99)

Spirit Arena (€9.99/£8.99)

The Last Dead End (€9.99/£8.99)

Match Three: Pirates! Heir to Davy Jones (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Isolation Story (€9.59/£8.59: Tuesday)

Candy 2048 Challenge (€7.99/£6.99: Friday)

Dungeonoid (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Xmas: Super Puzzles Dream (€5.99/£5.39)

Smart Moves (€5.99/£5.39: Monday)

Traffix (€4.99/£4.99: Monday)

JDM Racing - 2 (€4.99/£4.49)

BIT.TRIP BEAT (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

BIT.TRIP CORE (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

BIT.TRIP FATE (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

BIT.TRIP FLUX (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

BIT.TRIP RUNNER (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

BIT.TRIP VOID (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Kolumno (€1.99/£1.79)

Japan

Vampyr (¥7678)

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers (¥7480)

Arresta Kingdom (¥4950)

Death End re;Quest (¥4800)

Pachislot Univa Kingdom A-Project (¥3000)

Super Real Mahjong Graffiti (¥2480)

Wingspan (¥2050)

Akita / Oga Mystery Guide Frozen Silver Suzuka (¥2000)

Dragon's Lair Trilogy (¥2000)

Nekopara Vol 4 (¥1650)

Kingdom Tales (¥1049)

Kaptain Brawe (¥1049)

Great Conqueror: Rome (¥1000)

Demon's Tier+ (¥999)

Drunken Fist (¥800)

Fox Fox (¥790)

Smart Moves (¥640)

Void Source (¥640)

BIT.TRIP BEAT (¥500)

BIT.TRIP CORE (¥500)

BIT.TRIP FATE (¥500)

BIT.TRIP FLUX (¥500)

BIT.TRIP RUNNER (¥500)

BIT.TRIP VOID (¥500)