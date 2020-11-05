We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Original Bit.Trip Series Headed For Switch On Christmas Day, Offering Conditional Discount

by Donald Theriault - November 30, 2020, 3:57 pm EST
And there's also a Runner 2 to contend with.

One of the bright lights of WiiWare is coming to another Nintendo console on Christmas Day.

The six-game BIT.TRIP series - Beat, Core, Void, Runner, Flux, and Fate - will all be released on December 25. The Switch versions are developed by Choice Provisions (the original developer renamed from Gaijin Games), and will be published by QubicGames.

Each game is listed at US$4.99, but the preloads are live now and purchasing one will unlock a 60% discount on the other 5, making the whole collection $14.94 US. Qubic's financial statements for the last quarter also indicated that Runner 2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien would be coming in the second quarter of 2021.

