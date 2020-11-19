Double Dragon Neon Punching Ticket To Switch December 21

Providing the Feats of Strength for Festivus observation everywhere.

The drive to get every WayForward developed game on Switch continues with a modern take on a classic brawler.

Double Dragon Neon, the reboot of the original belt action game originally released in 2012, will touch down on Switch December 21. The publishing duties will be handled by the seemingly revived Majesco.

Neon boasts inspiration from Saturday morning cartoons of the late 1980s (including a dedicated high five button) and has 2 player local co-op.