Nintendo Downloads - December 31, 2020

The last downloads of this hell year.

As we prepare to move into 2021, the final download list of the year is quite summery, in that it's full of *crickets*. After today (as of posting date), there'll be four releases confirmed for the rest of the week - and we don't know what one of them will be. The major release of the bunch is former Indie World showcase game Wingspan, which thankfully has online play so you can have a game on New Year's Eve while still staying away from other people at this time.

The other notable release will be the 201st Hamster-published Arcade Archives release that's still to be announced, but the 200th came out last Thursday so shoutout to Gradius III (which also has some extra options).

And with Japan taking the remainder of the year off, stay safe - and ideally stay home - and we'll reconvene in hopefully a better year.

North America

Switch eShop

Wingspan (US$19.99/C$17.99: Tuesday)

Hell Sports ($19.99/$?: Monday)

Dungeon Limbus ($14.99/$20.99: Monday)

Pixel Game Maker Series: Dungeon of Nazarick ($14.99/$18.89: Monday)

The Innsmouth Case ($14.99/$18.89: Monday)

Cave Digger ($14.90: Monday)

Cube Raiders ($12.99/$16.37: Monday)

Mia's Picnic ($11.49/$12.59: Monday)

Speed Trucking Racing ($9.99/$12.59: Friday)

Virus: The Outbreak ($9.99/$11.99: Monday)

Quell Reflect ($7.99/$9.99: Monday)

Lily of the Hollow: Resurrection ($6.99/$8.49: Monday)

Void Source ($5.99/$7.50: Monday)

Profesor Lupo: Ocean ($4.99/$5.99: Monday)

Hitori Logic ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Tap Tap Legions ($3.99/$5.03: Monday)

Puzzle Plowing A Field ($2.99/$3.77: Monday)

FUZE Player ($0.99/$1.25: Monday)

Comic Coloring Book (free: Monday)

New 3DS eShop

Harold's Walk ($3.99/$5.50: Monday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Burnout Paradise and Need For Speed: Most Wanted Remastered are both 50% off until January 4. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch eShop

Wingspan (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Cube Raiders (€12.99/£11.69: Monday)

Speed Trucking Racing (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Quell Reflect (€6.99/£5.99: Monday)

Void Source (€5.49/£4.99: Monday)

Hitori Logic (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Profesor Lupo: Ocean (€3.99/£3.99: Monday)