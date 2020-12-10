Nintendo Downloads - December 10, 2020

Unfortunately, we seem to be ducking the transphobic game from the transphobic company this week.

This week's downloads are apparently brought to us by Ocam's Razor, as a light release schedule points to everyone clearing out of the way of a certain game Keanu Reeves got paid beaucoup de bucks to appear in. There will be one game in the full stores this week with Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, while Panic Button goes one more quality port from qualifying for sainthood with Doom Eternal.

On the smaller titles we have the Motorhead-approved Evolution Board Game, and John would have my rear end if I didn't mention PixelJunk Eden 2. But yeah, only eightteen games this week as it stands now (assuming the weekly Hamster release we don't have an ID for yet), with one we don't have a digital MSRP for yet in the Space Invaders Forever collection.

In Japan, Doom Eternal is only the second most expensive game of the week with top honours falling to the latest adventures of Lu Bu.

North America

Switch Retail

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (US$39.99/C$53.49: Tuesday)

Space Invaders Forever (tba: Friday)

Switch eShop

Doom Eternal ($59.99/$79.99: Tuesday)

Evolution Board Game ($19.99/$24.99)

Monster Sanctuary ($19.99/$22.79: Tuesday)

PixelJunk Eden 2 ($14.99/$18.99)

Tanuki Justice ($14.99/$17.99)

Persian Nights 2: The Moonlight Veil ($14.99: Friday)

I, AI ($9.99/$12.59: Wednesday)

Warplanes: WW1 Sky Aces ($9.99/$12.59: Friday)

Super Space Serpent: Secondary Edition ($9.99/$12.49: Sunday)

Alt-Frequencies ($7.99/$9.99)

Heroes of Loot ($7.99: Tuesday)

OctaFight ($5.99/$7.49)

Autumn's Journey ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Splashy Cube ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Lofi Ping Pong ($4.99/$5.69: Wednesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Europe

Switch Retail

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Space Invaders Forever (tba: Friday)

Switch eShop

Doom Eternal (€59.99/£49.99: Tuesday)

Monster Sanctuary (€19.99/£15.99: Tuesday)

Evolution Board Game (€16.95/£14.99)

Persian Nights 2: The Moonlight Veil (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Tanuki Justice (€14.99/£12.99)

PixelJunk Eden 2 (€12.99/£11.69)

Super Space Serpent: Secondary Edition (€9.99/£8.99: Sunday)

I, AI (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Warplanes: WW1 Sky Aces (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Alt-Frequencies (€7.99/£7.19)

Heroes of Loot (€7.99/£6.99: Monday)

Autumn's Journey (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

OctaFight (€4.99/£4.49)

Splashy Cube (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Lofi Ping Pong (€3.99/£3.99: Tuesday)

Japan

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 w/Power Up Kit (¥9702)

Doom Eternal (¥8788)

Himehibi Another Princess Days ~White or Black~ (¥7480)

Dokapon Up! Dreamy Roulette (¥5500)

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (¥5489)

Spice and Wolf VR2 (¥2739)

Chicken Police (¥2310)

PixelJunk Eden 2 (¥1500)

The Storytale (¥1180)

Killer Chambers (¥1100)