Nintendo Downloads - December 3, 2020

Ubisoft's executives apparently thought they were gods, and harassed like Zeus.

The immediately obvious headliners for this week's releases are the two Nintendo games - the Western publishing of Fitness Boxing 2 and the localization of Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & The Blade of Light after 30 years (and seven and a half months). We also have Ubisoft's Breath of the Wild IN GREECE Immortals: Fenyx Rising, or in the complete opposite of corporate malfeasance (please don't be a milkshake duck), the Brenda Romero-helmed Empire of Sin as the list of outstanding games from The Last E3 Ever continues to shrink.

Among the digital-only crowd, Taiko no Tatsujin Rhythmic Adventure Pack will attempt to Reese's cup RPGs and rhythm games, and the dog/lagomorph duo of Sam & Max will save the world once more. Fans of strategy who don't mind seeing dogs die (oops, spoiler) will want to take note of John Wick Hex coming to Switch, while roguelike fans live it up again with the latest entry in the Shiren the Wanderer series. Finally, if you want some fun with the family but don't want to splash out for an entire Jackbox Party Pack, Quiplash 2 gets a standalone release on Thursday.

Importers should take note in Japan, where Atelier Ryza 2 (the sequel to the best 2019 JRPG you didn't play) is coming out this week in Japan - the rest of the world has to wait until the end of January.

North America

Switch Retail

Immortals: Fenyx Rising (US$59.99/C$79.99)

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise ($49.99/$64.99: Friday)

Empire of Sin ($39.99/$50.39: Tuesday)

Pretty Princess Party ($39.99/$50.39)

Commandos 2 ($29.99/$37.79: Friday)

Switch eShop

Taiko no Tatsujn: Rhythmic Adventure Pack ($49.99/$64.99)

Morbid: The Seven Acolytes ($24.99/$31.49)

PHOGS ($24.99/$31.49)

Sam & Max Save The World ($19.99/$25.19: Tuesday)

Shiren the Wander: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate ($19.99/$25.19: Wednesday)

Oniria Crimes ($19.99/$25.19)

Liberated: Enhanced Edition ($19.99/$24.99)

John Wick Hex ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

Nine Witches: Family Disruption ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

Ponpu ($14.99/$18.99: Sunday)

fault - milestone two side: above ($14.99/$18.89)

Wildfire ($14.99/$18.89)

Biz Builder Deluxe ($14/$17.64)

Outbreak: The New Nightmare ($12.99/$16.37)

Absolute Drift: Zen Edition ($11.99/$14.99)

Paw Paw Paw ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Baila Latino ($9.99/$12.59)

Steampunk Tower 2 ($9.99/$12.59: Friday)

Quiplash 2 InterLASHional: The Say Anything Party Game ($9.99/$12.49)

Death Tales ($9.99/$)

Dog Gone Golfing ($9.99/$)

Futoshiki Math ($6.99/$8.99: Friday)

Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & The Blade of Light ($5.99/$7.99: Friday)

Cybxus Hearts ($4.99/$6.29)

GUNPIG: Firepower For Hire ($4.99/$5.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Nintendo's Black Friday deals end Wednesday night. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Immortals: Fenyx Rising (€59.99/£49.99)

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (€49.99/£39.99: Friday)

Empire of Sin (€39.99/£35.99: Tuesday)

Pretty Princess Party (€39.99/£35.99)

Commandos 2 (€29.99/£26.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Taiko no Tatsujn: Rhythmic Adventure Pack (€49.99/£44.99)

PHOGS (€24.99/£22.49)

Morbid: The Seven Acolytes (€24.99/£19.99)

Shiren the Wander: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Liberated: Enhanced Edition (€19.99/£17.99)

Oniria Crimes (€19.99/£17.99)

John Wick Hex (€19.99/£15.99: Friday)

Nine Witches: Family Disruption (€17.99/£15.99: Friday)

Sam & Max Save The World (€16.99/£15.29: Tuesday)

Ponpu (€14.99/£14.99: Sunday)

fault - milestone two side: above (€14.99/£13.49)

Wildfire (€14.99/£13.49)

Biz Builder Deluxe (€13/£11.69)

Outbreak: The New Nightmare (€12.99/£11.69)

Absolute Drift: Zen Edition (€10.99/£8.99)

Paw Paw Paw (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Baila Latino (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Steampunk Tower 2 (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Quiplash 2 InterLASHional: The Say Anything Party Game (€8.5/£7.5)

Death Tales (€8.99/£7.99)

Futoshiki Math (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & The Blade of Light (€5.99/£5.39: Friday)

Cybxus Hearts (€4.99/£4.49)

GUNPIG: Firepower For Hire (€4.99/£4.49)

Hed the Pig (€3.99/£3.59: Monday)

Japan

Atelier Ryza 2: The Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy (¥8580)

Derby Stallion (¥8580)

Immortals: Fenyx Rising (¥7678)

Fit Boxing 2 (¥6380)

Sumikko Gurashi Oheya no Sumi de Tabikibun Sugoroku (¥6380)

Himehibi Zoku! Nigakki -New Princess Days!! (¥5808)

Chronos: Before the Ashes (¥3520)

Remothered: Broken Procelain (¥3520)

Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate (¥2980)

PHOGS (¥2750)

Morbid: The Seven Acolytes (¥2570)

Nosferatu Lilinor (¥1800)

Wildfire (¥1520)

Biz Builder Delux (¥1500)

fault - milestone two above (¥1480)

Crystal Ortha (¥1320)

Dog Gone Golfing (¥999)

Riddled Corpses EX (¥999)

Cybxus Hearts (¥599)

Romance of the Three Kingdoms DX (¥500)