Doom Eternal Blasts Onto Switch December 8

Rip and tear your free Switch memory.

The other major game that debuted on March 20 is going to make 2020 on the Switch.

Doom Eternal, originally announced for Switch release at the 2018 QuakeCon, will launch on December 8 following its March 20 release on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. As with the Switch version of its predecessor, the Switch port was developed by the specialists at Panic Button. Per a previous announcement from Bethesda, the release will solely be on the eShop (with a download size of 18.8GB).

The standalone downloadable expansion "The Ancient Gods" will launch at a later date. The first part of the two-part story expansion launched on its previously listed platforms on October 20.

The Switch version will have optional gyro controls, per a post on the Slayer's Club.