Space Invaders Forever Collection Blasts Off December 11

"It's Saturday night, I have no date. Just a 2-litre bottle of Shasta and a all-Rush mixtape. Let's rock."

In two weeks, it'll be important to shoot where the ships are going.

Taito have announced a digital release for the Space Invaders Invincible Collection as "Space Invaders Forever" on December 11, both digitally and in a limited physical run. The collection will include the following: