Space Invaders Forever Collection Blasts Off December 11

"It's Saturday night, I have no date. Just a 2-litre bottle of Shasta and a all-Rush mixtape. Let's rock."
In two weeks, it'll be important to shoot where the ships are going.
Taito have announced a digital release for the Space Invaders Invincible Collection as "Space Invaders Forever" on December 11, both digitally and in a limited physical run. The collection will include the following:
- Space Invaders Extreme - a Switch version of the 2008 DS (among others) high octane shooter
- Space Invaders Gigamax 4 SE - a four player version with new music and stages
- Arkanoid vs Space Invaders - the popular mobile game pitting the Arkanoid ship Vaus against Space Invaders