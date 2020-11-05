We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Space Invaders Forever Collection Blasts Off December 11

by Donald Theriault - November 25, 2020, 10:00 am EST
Discuss in talkback! Source: Taito

"It's Saturday night, I have no date. Just a 2-litre bottle of Shasta and a all-Rush mixtape. Let's rock."

In two weeks, it'll be important to shoot where the ships are going.

Taito have announced a digital release for the Space Invaders Invincible Collection as "Space Invaders Forever" on December 11, both digitally and in a limited physical run. The collection will include the following:

  • Space Invaders Extreme - a Switch version of the 2008 DS (among others) high octane shooter
  • Space Invaders Gigamax 4 SE - a four player version with new music and stages
  • Arkanoid vs Space Invaders - the popular mobile game pitting the Arkanoid ship Vaus against Space Invaders
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement