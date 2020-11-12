PixelJunk Eden 2 Reaches Full Bloom On Switch December 10

Strike up the band for the latest from Q-Games.

The eShop will get some extra relaxation next week.

After an eShop listing first revealed it, Q-Games have confirmed that PixelJunk Eden 2 will release next Thursday (December 10). It will be $14.99 US / $18.99 Canadian or equivalents, with a 34% launch discount active from now until the 17th (Eastern time).

Q-Games is proud to announce that PixelJunk: Eden 2 will be releasing on December 10th, 2020 for the Nintendo Switch!



The stylish soundtrack and art was composed by Q-Games' Creative director, Baiyon.



Grow Your Garden! #PixelJunk #NintendoSwitch

👇Check out the trailer👇 pic.twitter.com/SNAw2JmAHr — Q-Games -- PixelJunk Eden 2 Out Soon! (@PixelJunkNews) December 3, 2020

Eden 2 was originally announced during March's Indie World show and was targeting a Q3 release before 2020 happened.