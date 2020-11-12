We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
PixelJunk Eden 2 Reaches Full Bloom On Switch December 10

by Donald Theriault - December 3, 2020, 10:47 am EST
Source: Q-Games

Strike up the band for the latest from Q-Games.

The eShop will get some extra relaxation next week.

After an eShop listing first revealed it, Q-Games have confirmed that PixelJunk Eden 2 will release next Thursday (December 10). It will be $14.99 US / $18.99 Canadian or equivalents, with a 34% launch discount active from now until the 17th (Eastern time).

Eden 2 was originally announced during March's Indie World show and was targeting a Q3 release before 2020 happened.

